Guide: How to Insulate Windows?

Before sharing windows and doors insulate ideas, let’s understand why proper insulation is so important for your house. Proper insulation ensures a more soothing interior atmosphere – cool enough in the summer but comfy warm in winter. Insulation helps reducing the heat transfer from one side of the window or door to the other. You can also maintain a healthier and more controlled interior atmosphere.

Since it prevents leakages of air and heat, your ambience feels more comfortable. This helps you design a more energy efficient home. Naturally, it has a positive impact on your energy bill. The technological advancements such as the ones seen in the Passive Houses depend heavily on proper door and window insulation to work properly.

Insulation does not cost you much compared to other aspects of design and décor. The starting price could be as low as $50 CAD per window. But it serves you for a long time and you get magnificent returns on your investment over the years.