The most popular house styles in Canada

The style of houses in West Vancouver where the terrain was not smooth, and there had to be done a lot of innovation in terms of the shape and style of the home in order to create an abode that will fit into a rough terrain. This led to creation of complex geometric forms in the houses and open plan layouts, with multi functional spaces and rooms. The extensive use of glass, post and beam design with wood also makes the west coast houses look phenomenal. If you like a house that is stunning and spectacular, you should have a more detailed look into the West Coast Style houses.

Hope you dilemma of the type of house you want to have, found some rest with the help of this ideabook!