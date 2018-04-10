Kitchen Cabinet Stain Colors: How to Design a Stylish Kitchen?

Before you plan to change the cabinet stain color, make sure the material used for this purpose is suitable to adapt to any stains. Choose a color that complements the color scheme of the kitchen. If you have an open plan living room, dining area and kitchen take note of the color scheme of the entire space before option for any one color for the cabinets.

Take into account the natural color and texture of the wood. Sometimes it is best to play up these features rather than covering them up under a different color. The natural shade and texture of wood also have a warming effect on the ambience of the kitchen. Many homeowners like to have a trendy kitchen design. So they fall for the stain colors that are in vogue for the moment. Don’t try to do this in your kitchen. While refinishing kitchen cabinets, choose colors that have a perennial feel. Choosing colors for a single season will quickly make your kitchen look outdated with the change of the season.

While opting for a specific color scheme, consider how much light is available in the space. Certain colors like charcoal gray or chestnut brown look more beautiful in a room flooded with natural light. When natural light is insufficient, you may install artificial lighting fixtures to make this space look and feel more cheerful. The effect of the stain colors will be optimum under sufficient lighting.