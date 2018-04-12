Black Doors: The Glamor of the Façade

Don’t forget to buy appropriate door hardware for your black interior or exterior doors. You may choose door hardware with metallic grey or gold tone. Metallic tends to look better in a contemporary setting. Golden shade looks beautiful in a traditionally decorated home. See that every part of the door matches with each other well. A door knob with golden hue would look awkward with door hinges having a copper tone. Clear glass door knobs and handles also look well on a black door.

Do decorate your dark doors further, choose curtains with interesting color schemes. Black and white curtains look great in a room with black windows and doors. If you have a Scandinavian or contemporary interior décor then choose this combination. Consider opting for geometric or abstract motifs instead of the floral ones. Green plants look great on a black drop. Place green potted plants on either side of the doorway. You may choose to decorate your front door by placing green hedges alongside the doorway or with the help of attractive potted plants. Don’t forget to place a prominent sculpture of two close by. These small steps will help you increase the charm of the façade.

Install wall scones on either side of the door or a sleek lighting fixture on top of it. Not only would this make your doors more secure, but also help other to see and appreciate their beauty. Many people prefer decorating the black interior doors with empty photo frames. You may follow the same as well. Choose frames that match the color scheme of the room.