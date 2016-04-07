Fast and simple, the washi tape will blow up your home!

What's the the big deal with washi tape? It's just a bit of colourful tape, right?

Wrong. There's a reason why the creative and crafts-orientated people of the world are going gaga over it.

Washi tape comes from Japan and while it looks and functions a lot like masking tape, it's far more delicate and of course, far more beautiful. Made from paper and consisting of natural materials such as bark, bamboo or hemp, it is soft and delicate but durable and strong.

It's also really easy to use, just like masking tape. It rolls off of the cylinder-shaped dispenser and you simply need a pair of scissors to cut a piece loose.

The best part? It comes in so many different colours and patterns, you can get a bit addicted to the variety. It's also available in a variety of widths, so it can be used for so many different purposes.