Futuristic home above the forest

The following project by Meulen Architects is sure to be a much appreciated addition to our collection of homes.
This sculptural piece of architecture rises out of the tree canopy in the lush green municipality of Chelsea, Quebec. The 1448 m² structure is currently a work in progress and follows Meulen Architects design philosophy of
functionalism, which means whilst a facade can have any form, and be associated with any style, the home must always remain functional.
The striking square and rectangular rusted boxes are strategically positioned while what appear to be stone-clad walls extend the house into the landscape, creating integration between the building and site. Though the sections resemble stacked shipping containers, their placement above the trees evokes an ultra modern feel, instead of being reminiscent of a workers' camp in the oil fields of Alberta.
From the rear, the house appears to be sinking into the earth with sections extending and rising above ground level. Windows that stretch across the oblong shapes ensure a flood of light even on the dullest days. An outdoor seating area located on the roof of the first level will be an ideal spot for dining in summer.
This perspective shows how the darker tones on the top are contrasted by more natural tones, which appear to compliment the landscape of Quebec. We wonder if there are spectacular views of the Gatineau or Ottawa rivers from this private perch in the sky?
Meulen Architect's trademark is seamlessly connecting indoor and outdoor spaces. This home achieves that by suspending you above the maples, pines and alder. Once inside, you are sure to get a unique perspective, and perhaps the feeling of floating above the tree line.
If you look closely, the ends of the stacked rectangles double as deck space. Clad with wood, these recesses boast tranquility and privacy and, likely, stunning views. We hope the architects post new photographs to homify once the project is complete.
