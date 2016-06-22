Futuristic home above the forest

At homify, it's our passion to feature some of the most unusual homes across the globe. We may be a little biased but we believe we've found some absolute pearls in 2016. A memorable example was found in the heart of a rugged mountain range in Catalonia. The home appeared out of the blue, having been formed by reconstructing an ancient ruin. Another favourite was this geometric abode which redefines the relationship between a house and its environment

The following project by Meulen Architects is sure to be a much appreciated addition to our collection of homes.