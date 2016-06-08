Your browser is out-of-date.

5 backyard escapes that keep you from going indoors

M. Martins M. Martins
Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
It's finally summer in Canada and we're determined to soak up all the sunshine we can. Canada’s more densely populated areas get approximately 2,000 hours of bright sunshine annually so why head indoors? Creating a space you treasure is one way to ensure you'll savour every fading sunbeam. From a rustic BBQ nook to a chic party patio, Homify has a few backyard escapes to keep you lingering outdoors. 

Channel Marrakesh

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
Gullaksen Architects

Moroccan style garden

Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects
Gullaksen Architects

A bright splash of paint can liven and transform your backyard into a terrace reminiscent of the Orient. Add a few low, wicker divans and chairs, luxurious cushions, a multi-hued carpet and lush green plants to create a hideway that can double as a getaway.  

Don't let space thwart you

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern Garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Do you think your backyard's too small to transform into an inviting space? Get inspired by this slim and subtle garden designed by the Garden Club of London.  The garden design uses neutral colours and soft planting to create a relaxing space.

Built in seating doubles as a storage area and uses the planting bed as a back rest for cushions when lounging or alternatively a fold-away table and additional chairs can be added to the space for entertaining.

Rethinking working from home

RHS Cardiff 2015, Best4hedging Best4hedging Modern Garden
Best4hedging

RHS Cardiff 2015

Best4hedging
Best4hedging
Best4hedging

Inspired by the work of architect Frank Lloyd Wright, this award-winning design created a bold and simple contemporary space to provide inspiration, relaxation and the luxury of working from home on sunny days. The space includes a clever fold-out, hidden bench and table and the funky boxes on the rear wall provide unusual storage. Porcelain paving creates a smooth, modern and luxurious feel to the garden while the surrounding pond offers a calming element. Buxus sempivirens topiary cubes supplied by Best4Hedging create a link to the sleek architectural lines while the structural, textured and tropical style planting is punctuated by dashes of red, purple and white. 

A garden gallery

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping Cool Gardens Landscaping Modern Garden
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

With a few thrift store purchases, your backyard can exude vintage flair. This London backyard's enormous hedge doubles as a gallery wall decorated with ornate mirrors, paintings and ceramics. In the fading summer sun, the mirrors add to the magic. 

A place to party

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent, Earth Designs Earth Designs Modern Garden
Earth Designs

Party garden in Sevenoaks, Kent

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

This space by Earth Designs was created for the principal purpose of entertaining friends. Split into 3 distinct areas, the first section, directly outside the back door, features a fixed bench seating area comprising decked bench seats backed by rendered block planters containing low lavender hedge. The second section consists of two large planting beds bisected by the decking paths. The final section of the garden was designed for comfort and relaxation. It features a large outdoor rattan suite, a giant stainless steel planter containing a tall silver birch tree and two series of 3 colourful acrylic planters, all set against a backdrop of a stainless steel mesh screen straddling the width of the garden.

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 8 elegant ways to enjoy more privacy in your garden.

The cottage-style house with majestic appeal
Would your backyard garden benefit from any of these ideas? Leave a comment and let us know which you plan to try at home!

