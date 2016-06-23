5 cabins sure to give you a fever

Cottage season in Canada is a right of passage. Holing up in a log cabin, getting the boat dock ready and sprucing up the country cottage herald summer. As soon as the tempartures warm, we gravitate towards those friends who are lucky enough to own a home in the woods or beach. From Ontario's Kawarthas to the the Lac la Ronge region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada is dotted with secluded and serene spots to build your secret hideaway or city escape. Here's some inspiration from across the globe to kick start your imagination.
At first glance, this cottage in Penafiel, Portugal resembles a typical log cabin, the kind a burly wood-cutter would live in. Look closely though and you'll detect a touch of modernity through choice of timber and finish. We love how the timber panels have been laid both horizontally and vertically, breaking the lines on the facade. And just as all cabins should, this one fits perfectly as a natural addition to the woodlands.
Located in the northernmost tip of Germany, this winter cabin was designed by Woody Holz to be a tranquil retreat for a retired couple.The cabin's traditional form is wrapped in beautiful timber panels and features many transparent glass elements, resulting in a truly unforgettable exterior.
Available as a self-build kit or fully installed, this very stylish California log cabin measures 4.5m x 5.0m (15ft by 16.6ft) and features a built-in canopy to the front offering a shelter and architectural interest. It's self-build feature makes it particularly attractive for those who want a cabin in the woods for cheap. The stark white paint coat is a nice touch from the usual rustic exteriors.
Located on a lake shore in Northern Bohemia, the interior of the cabin is accessible through the large window opening and is designed as a continuous space open to the roof. The tall end includes a sleeping gallery with a compact black box underneath containing minimal kitchen, toilet and shower facilities. The main focus of the space is on the vast views of the lake and on the relationship of the cabin with its natural surroundings. The exterior larch cladding reflects the verticality of the pine trees.
The cabin is located in rural countryside of the Netherlands and has been designed by a local firm called 2by4 Architects. Set amongst a clearing in a secluded forest beside a small fresh water lake is this one of a kind cabin. The one room building that features a double height ceiling, triple-gazed windows that extend all the way from the floor to the ceiling, and an all white colour scheme for all the internal surfaces.
