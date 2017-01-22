This bedroom is successfully defined by its simplicity and character. The earthy colour palette against the mixed wooden textures give this bedroom a cozy vibe that makes us want to curl up with our favourite book and relax the day away. The pop of colour from the wall art mixes perfectly with the bamboo flooring and aged wooden walls. We love the soft lighting on both the ceiling and wall, it really helps to elevate the cozy feel of this room.

We hope you loved this rustic meets modern collection as much as we do, and found these 7 ways to bring rustic charm to modern living helpful and inspirational. Happy designing!