7 ways to bring rustic charm to modern living

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios
Rustic style places an emphasis on rugged, natural beauty. It embraces natural textures, earthy colours and warmth. You might think rustic means dark and heavy, kind of like grandma's dusty old home filled with antiques and worn cabinets however contemporary rustic style is light and fresh borrowing elements from the traditional. We've curated 7 ways you can bring simple rustic charm into a modern home. From textures to finishes, furniture and fixtures, there is a world of possibility at your fingertips. 

1. Earthy Elements

Casa Xixim, Specht Architects
Specht Architects

Casa Xixim

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

This kitchen is a perfect blend of traditional meets modern. The cozy wooden finishes bring a real sense of warmth to the space. We can see this room being a favourite place for the family to gather. The large wooden table and benches make a wonderful centre piece and focal point for the room. Wood is a feature in most contemporary rustic decor and this beautiful home takes wood-rich interiors to another level.

2. A Stunning Copper Tub

Copper Bath A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Copper Bath

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

This beautiful copper bath tub is definitely the star of this bathroom. Big, bold and full of charm this piece blends nicely with the brick and wooden elements of this room to cohesively bring the design together. The antique mirror with the white trim is a timeless statement of old meets new. 

3. Mixing Textures

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

We love the different textures and tones this space embodies. From the exposed wooden beams that make the room look and feel much larger, to the brick feature wall that adds to the overall personality of this room. As well as the marble island and tile flooring that brings this space together in a rustic meets modern way. The colours and textures in this room will surely be a conversation starter at dinner parties no doubt.

4. Hand-crafted Charm

Les Prevosts Farm, CCD Architects
CCD Architects

Les Prevosts Farm

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

This dining room has it all. Starting with this large wooden homey table perfect for hosting family gatherings. A complete mix of tones and textures compliment this dinning room so elegantly, from the beautiful glass French doors that let in so much natural light to the stone floor. 

5. A Rustic Wood Fire Oven

Garden wood-fired oven wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

Garden wood-fired oven

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

The functional piece will add personality to any outdoor space! A wood fire oven is a great addition to an outside kitchen area or patio. The rustic brick tones will be sure to give the place a certain inviting ambience. Bringing lots of warmth and pleasant aromas, your guests will want to come back time and time again. 

6. Minimalist Kitchen

Tanners Hill, The Modern House
The Modern House

Tanners Hill

The Modern House
The Modern House
The Modern House

We simply adore the minimalist vibe this contemporary kitchen has. While modern at its core, the brick feature gives this kitchen a real classic feel. The cool grey colours blend well with the deeper red tones in the cabinets to give this room an eclectic and artistic impression.

7. Salvaged wood

Bert and May Box, Cs photography
Cs photography

Bert and May Box

Cs photography
Cs photography
Cs photography

This bedroom is successfully defined by its simplicity and character. The earthy colour palette against the mixed wooden textures give this bedroom a cozy vibe that makes us want to curl up with our favourite book and relax the day away. The pop of colour from the wall art mixes perfectly with the bamboo flooring and aged wooden walls. We love the soft lighting on both the ceiling and wall, it really helps to elevate the cozy feel of this room. 

We hope you loved this rustic meets modern collection as much as we do, and found these 7 ways to bring rustic charm to modern living helpful and inspirational. Happy designing!     

Do you incorporate rustic elements into your home decor? Share your ideas with us.

