10 garden updates that shine in any season

Updating the garden in spring is a yearly tradition that we all enjoy. There's nothing like heading out to the yard on a warm afternoon to lounge in your new patio furniture. However, it can be hard to keep in mind that your outdoor space is with you all year. You can end up with an impractical design if you only take into account the lush green of spring and summer. Don't worry, here are a few versatile garden features from homify that you can add in spring or summer but that transition to the colder seasons. There's even some great all-season patio shelters and furniture that will help you stay in your outdoor space all year long.