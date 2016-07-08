5 clever home decor hacks to suit your busy lifestyle

What to do with an old cargo cart? This one is re-purposing gone crazy – you've just gotta love the bed on big wheels (I'm wondering if this might be more practical in a house with bigger doorways, though, as it would enable the user to actually move the bed around the home, maximizing the usefulness of the wheels).

With some dedication and planning, many throw-away items can be turned into household furniture – pianos, cars, and industrial machinery are just a few objects I've seen as recycled beds, turning your unique bedroom into a deserving conversation piece. As the Upcycling movement gains momentum, we'll be seeing more and more creative pieces like these, pieces that not only contain an interesting backstory, but also help reduce the size of our landfills.