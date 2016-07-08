Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 clever home decor hacks to suit your busy lifestyle

Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada Sarah Tolle – Homify Canada
Feering Bury Farm Barn , Hudson Architects Hudson Architects Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

From simple adjustments to all-out lifestyle upheavals, streamlining the design of your home is a way to bring more efficiency to your life and help conserve time, energy, and resources. Here are a few innovative designs that cause us at homify to re-think the way we view our space and the things we put in it. From a simple closet renovation to a large-scale barn repurposing project, these dreamers and doers display the beauty we find at the intersection of sleek design and sustainability. Not only is it good for the environment, sustainability-centered design is becoming more and more sought after as consumers make the shift towards living in greater alignment with our natural environment. 

1. Small changes, big difference (and a great conversation piece!)

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase built-in storage,space saving furniture
homify

Innovative storage solutions.

homify
homify
homify

Capitalize on unused under-the-stair space. It's not just Harry Potter who can fit under the stairs – these designers have found a convenient way for coats and shoes to live under there, too. A stylish surprise for the unsuspecting guest, this conversation-provoking design eliminates the heaping pile of jackets and shoes at the bottom of your coat closet while also allowing an ample display of your items – gone are those sweaty days of rummaging amongst the coats in the back of a dark closet.

2. Staircase With No Rails

Manhattan Micro-Loft, Specht Architects Specht Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Specht Architects

Manhattan Micro-Loft

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

The open staircase increases the psychological dimensions of a smaller room – not a space saver, but a space creator. An imaginative designer can create space not with the addition of features, but with the deliberate absence of them. If you're considering knocking down a wall and adding a room, take a second look – it could be that you can conserve funds, materials, and energy by simply re-designing the way you go about stairs, creating more space in the space that you already have.

3. A Dream Barn House

Feering Bury Farm Barn , Hudson Architects Hudson Architects Kitchen
Hudson Architects

Feering Bury Farm Barn

Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects
Hudson Architects

The-purposing of this old barn is not only visually appealing, but also an efficient use of the sturdy infrastructure already in place. As more and more farms opt for aluminum-based pole barns (as they're called in Canada) that are inexpensive and easy to erect, an imposing wooden barn like the one pictured here is truly a treasure, and with leaps of imagination, these designers have created a bright, luxurious, and interesting space.

4. Bed-On-Wheels

Cliff Dwelling, Specht Architects Specht Architects Eclectic style bedroom
Specht Architects

Cliff Dwelling

Specht Architects
Specht Architects
Specht Architects

What to do with an old cargo cart? This one is re-purposing gone crazy – you've just gotta love the bed on big wheels (I'm wondering if this might be more practical in a house with bigger doorways, though, as it would enable the user to actually move the bed around the home, maximizing the usefulness of the wheels). 

With some dedication and planning, many throw-away items can be turned into household furniture – pianos, cars, and industrial machinery are just a few objects I've seen as recycled beds, turning your unique bedroom into a deserving conversation piece. As the Upcycling movement gains momentum, we'll be seeing more and more creative pieces like these, pieces that not only contain an interesting backstory, but also help reduce the size of our landfills.

5. Embrace the tiny home

The Tiny The Upcyclist Eclectic style bedroom
The Upcyclist

The Tiny

The Upcyclist
The Upcyclist
The Upcyclist

Tiny, stylish, and just about all a person needs in life – this is the ultimate in time, energy, and resource efficiency. While not everyone is ready to make the leap to tiny home living there are elements of this design that we can learn from and incorporate into our own homes for more efficient living – for example, by using a thoughtful approach to the materials we use – such as reclaimed wood or energy-efficient window panes, or by finding ways to use and re-use all of the nooks and crannies of our space. 

Revamp your kitchen on a shoestring

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks