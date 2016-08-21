12 easy ways to make your home decor soar

We here at homify are all about feathering our nests. Hello, we have a whole website dedicated to everything you need to make every room in your house beautiful, functional and special.
Whether big or small, apartment or house, modern or traditional, we want to help you find the features, fixtures, furniture, professional help and decor to make your home exactly what you want.
Over the past few years, birds have emerged as a big trend in home decor. This trend spans the spectrum from fun to refined and juvenile to sophisticated.
Today, we take a birds-eye view of how you can incorporate this trend into your own home.
This whimsical playroom shows how to really embrace the bird trend. A bright blue woodpecker presides over the room, gazing out from a mural constructed of custom wallpaper panels.
The stylized tree is bedecked with nests and the leaves seem to waft in the breeze.
The mural adds movement, nature and personality to this colourful, playful space, encouraging creativity in its young occupants.
Another wallpaper option also from House Frame Wallpaper & Fabrics shows the versatility of the bird trend. While the playroom was youthful and energetic, this mural is sophisticated and refined.
The subtle colours of the birds and branches--just a few leaves are picked out in bright green-coupled with large white sections create a calm atmosphere in this beautiful bedroom.
Sparkle in the mirrored nightstand and shimmer in the velvet pillows complement, rather than compete with, the decorative mural. Touches of rose pink add a romantic feel to the elegant space.
If a mural isn't for you, other wallpaper and fabric options abound. This woodland birds fabric from The Millshop Online has a repeating pattern as opposed to the scenic murals shown above. The nature theme represented through birds, plants and flowers references traditional toile scenes. Various colour options are available to complement any decor.
To update a traditional wallpaper like this for today's interiors, use them sparingly to avoid overwhelming a space or making a room feel too busy. Installed above wainscotting or other paneling, these bird wallpapers can up the style quotient in a powder room or entry.
If wallpaper is too much of a commitment or a full wall treatment doesn't fit your style, decals like this from Wand Tattoo-Loft may be a good option for you.
Decals have become very popular in recent years for good reason. They're easy to install and easy to remove, giving you the flexibility to change up your decor as you wish. They also come in a variety of designs, such as this lineup of cute cartoon owls (the trendiest bird of all) as well as photo realistic scenes or even text.
Posters, paintings, photographs are perhaps the easiest way to embrace the bird trend.
From inspirational quotes to John James Audubon's iconic paintings (more popular now than ever, despite being nearly 200 years old), it's a simple matter of finding an image that speaks to you and hanging it on your wall.
DIY options also abound. Design a beautiful type treatment on your own computer and overlay a quote on an inspirational bird image. Or head outside with your camera and capture the birds in your own backyard.
We want our homes to inspire us. This flock of swallows does just that. The birds are actually individual mirrors made from shining (and shatterproof) acrylic.
Whether grouped in a flock or hung individually, these simple silhouettes add a touch of whimsy to your decor.
Avian decor is not limited to wall treatments. Consider incorporating the bird trend into your furniture as well.
This upholstered ottoman would be a perfect accent in a traditional living room. The pheasant fabric, brass castors and turned wood legs would complement a neutral colour scheme and add visual interest.
The options for bird patterned fabrics are limitless. Be creative and find one that fits your style.
Just like with wall treatments, there are varying levels of commitment when it comes to fabric. Don't feel like upholstering a whole furniture piece? Throw pillows are a great option that allows you to embrace the trend and still be flexible in your decor.
The flamingo has become one of the most popular birds within this larger trend--almost overshadowing its plastic lawn ornament history. Their beautiful pink feathers, elongated legs and neck and curvaceous bodies draw the eye and inject elegance, femininity and fun to a space.
More and more, people are paying attention to the part light fixtures play in determining the feel of a space. Diverse designs allow you to find the exact right light for your space and your personality.
This fantastical birdcage light fixture by Años Luz Iluminación de Vanguardia certainly makes a statement. It says my home is fun. I don't take myself too seriously.
Presiding over a dining room table, it invites people to tell a joke and settle in for a relaxing evening with friends.
Accessories are the best way to inject personality and capitalize on trends in your decor.
Designed and hand crafted in the UK by Jacob Pugh, these ornamental birds are made of English light toned sycamore or darker walnut wood and finished in a range of colours or metal leaf.
A single bird can peek out from a bookshelf or a few feathered friends can add a pop of colour to a child's room.
Accessories can be functional as well as decorative. This plastic bluebird serves as a note holder, corralling business cards and scrap pieces of paper.
Set on your desk, this cheerful bird can keep you company as you work while keeping you organized.
The bird trend is not limited to just indoors as this cement owl sculpture proves. Accessories are just as important in your garden as they are in your home. Pots, statues, even rocks can all break up the foliage and add visual interest.
Materials can include metal, stone, cast concrete or numerous other options. The light grey colour of this owl pops against the verdant green of the lawn and trees. His presence is a warm welcome for visitors.
Over time, birds have taken on many meanings. They have a long history in art, decor and in our homes. These days, they're getting a little more prominence thanks to this high-flying trend.