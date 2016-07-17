7 steps to a dream dressing room

A closet may seem like a simply utilitarian space, but with a bit of thought, it can become more than just a spot to store your clothes. It can become a dressing room.

A dressing room is the place to start your day. Corralling clothes, shoes, jewelry, makeup, laundry, accessories all in one space makes it easy to get ready every morning. From deciding what to wear, to styling your hair, to that all-important final check in the mirror before you head out the door, a dressing room can perform a number of functions.

Below we share some inspiration for must-haves to include in your dream dressing room.