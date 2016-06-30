Celebrate Canada through decor

Canada's been getting a lot of attention in the past year. We're the top travel destination for 2017 and the purported destination of refuge for a few disappointed (and famous) Americans.

Embracing your inner Canadian – no matter where home is for you – is about not taking yourself too seriously and adding a bit of fun to your decor. Forget about the cliches of igloos, parkas and ice skates. We're finding inspiration in nature, and, of course, that red maple leaf.