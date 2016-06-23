Grand design meets family home

From outside the home, we can see just how grand and sophisticated it truly is.

A large paved driveway opens onto double garages on each side, while the main house is in the front. Not only is there plenty of parking for the whole family, but all the cars, bikes, skateboards and even surfboards are stored neatly out of sight thanks to the garages. This is a great investment for any home! It will also protect your items.

The home is diverse, dynamic, textured and layered. Glass panels give way to stone facades, which add different volumes and shapes. This is certainly a home with personality. Yet, it is still subtle, thanks to the very neutral colours and materials that are used here, compliment by green plants and bushes. This is an example of nature at its finest!

You'll also notice that the designers have included lots of soft lights throughout the exterior of the home, which gently enhances the entire facade. It also allows the family to see where they are going at night. Have a look at these outdoor lighting ideas for modern homes.