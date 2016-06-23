Before and After: From rags to riches

There is nothing more satisfying than seeing a home transform from an unloved, run down and decrepit structure into a beautiful, warm and inviting space. Today's example is no exception.

This Japanese home used to be a warehouse. It was unattractive and old-fashioned as well as a mess of clutter and chaos inside. After these fantastic Japanese architects were done with the space, it is totally unrecognisable.

As Louisa May Alcott once said, “Simple, genuine goodness is the best capital to found the business of this life upon. It lasts when fame and money fail, and is the only riches we can take out of this world with us.”

Today, we will see just how far goodness can go, thanks to these fantastic professionals, with this impressive rags to riches tale!