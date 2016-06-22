Floating Homes: Life on the Water

If the skyscrapers, roads and traffic eventually become too much then there is only one thing left to do: you can leave and head to the country – or you can invest in an apartment on the water!

This dream is now a reality thanks to floating homes! In Hamburg, Germany, there are already all sorts of modern homes that exist on the water. If you head to a river or lake in Canada, you too will find these hidden and unique waterfront communities.

So today, at homify, we are going to look at different types of water abodes, all designed by the official Floating Homes architects…