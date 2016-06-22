Floating Homes: Life on the Water

If the skyscrapers, roads and traffic eventually become too much then there is only one thing left to do: you can leave and head to the country – or you can invest in an apartment on the water!
This dream is now a reality thanks to floating homes! In Hamburg, Germany, there are already all sorts of modern homes that exist on the water. If you head to a river or lake in Canada, you too will find these hidden and unique waterfront communities.
So today, at homify, we are going to look at different types of water abodes, all designed by the official Floating Homes architects…
In the port of Hamburg, we come across this floating house, which offers a unique and futuristic way of life on three different floors, which total 215 square metres of space.
The ground floor has a height of 3.25 metres, while the first floor has a height of 3.5 metres. And the third floor? Well that's the sundeck!
The ground floor of this floating home can be customized depending on the inhabitant. Upstairs, on the other hand, features an open living room and kitchen, two bedrooms, a bathroom and access to the sundeck.
On each floor of the floating home, we have fantastic panoramic views thanks to the windows that are featured throughout his unusual home. In addition, the windows let in a lot of natural light and give us an even greater sense of freedom.
For those of you who are concerned that heat will be lost via all of the large windows, we can reassure you: the floating homes meet all of the requirements of a modern, energy-saving house.
For those of you who are concerned that heat will be lost via all of the large windows, we can reassure you: the floating homes meet all of the requirements of a modern, energy-saving house.
The windows are made from safety glass and feature UV protection. This makes the modern windows very energy-efficient and they last longer than the average window.
In addition, each home comes standard with heat pumps. If required, solar technology can also be installed.
And now we come to the highlight of this particular floating house: the sundeck!
The sundeck is accessed via a set of stairs, through a large window. This window also provides the interior of the house with very generous sunlight!
Now we head to Viktoriakai in Hamburg to explore a different floating home. Seven of these models of floating homes wait there, ready to be customized by their future owners.
There are so many ways to achieve this – thanks to the loft design of the home and the way that the floor plans can be altered.
The living area of this home, depending on the layout, is usually about 147 square meters. This includes a roof terrace of about 60 square meters.
There are three main concepts when it comes to the different floor plans and styles for those wishing to customize this floating home. These include loft living, living and working spaces that either flow into one another or rooms that are separated.
The loft concept is very flexible, while the second concept allows for a more open plan design while still offering different sections of the home for a place to workout or an additional utility room, for example.
The third concept caters for a family, where each member needs to have their own space. In this design, the rear area will be converted into two bedrooms with spacious bedrooms.
A built-in staircase connects the living room to the sundeck.
Floating homes are adapted to just about any person, which is why we come across this next example. This particular floating home is suitable for a bar or a meeting room.
Do not worry about being seasick on the floating home! Each house is attached by ropes and pillars and is supported by reinforced concrete. Therefore each floating home is safe and quiet in the water, allowing the atmosphere to be enjoyed immensely.
