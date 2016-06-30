Window Dressing That Wows

This modern kitchen also has some country character, due in no small part to the quirky curtains! The gathering at the top has become a rare style and it also provides some interesting shape. The country pattern is full of whimsy and the sheer textures dulls it just enough so that the room still feels bright and modern. This kitchen is a perfect example of how curtains can be an opportunity to add a secondary pattern or style that you love, but don't want to focus on. This technique also has the potential to provide unifying themes: your curtains can all carry a specific colour or pattern throughout your house. If there isn't enough country for you in this room we have plenty more inspiration here.