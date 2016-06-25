7 barbecues to make your mouth water!

Who doesn't like a wonderful afternoon in the garden, spending time with family and friends while the smell of burgers or hot dogs sizzling on the grill imbues the air?
There is nothing better than a full-functioning barbecue, which you can use to cook all sorts of delicious treats while lapping up the Canadian summer. This is why it's crucial to invest in a good quality barbecue that will not only withstand the outside elements but will allow you to spend many happy summers outside for years to come.
So today at homify, we are going to explore seven barbeques that will leave you drooling for those hot and humid months…
This barbeque design is very slick, chic and modern, introducing a whole outdoor kitchen to the garden. Don't you love the clean lines and sleek silver material used?
This kind of barbeque is fantastic as it features a sink so you can wash up while you cook!
If you love a barbeque all year round, but don't want to brave the Canadian cold then why not invest in an indoor barbeque like this fabulous stone one?
Not only will it enhance your entire kitchen but you can use it to cook all sorts of meats and vegetables. If you really want to get innovative, you can even cook some pizzas on the grill!
Have a look at these tips on how to design the perfect indoor barbeque area.
Why not get innovative and creative with your outdoor barbeque and create a little fashionable or rustic corner, like we see in this design? It's also a great DIY project for the whole family!
Collect a whole lot of pebbles or stones and use wired mesh to create the perfect barbeque structure. You can also get creative with wooden logs or bricks.
Have a look at this ideabook: creating your own braai terrace.
If you don't have a large garden or you want to spend more time enjoying the parks in your area, why not invest in a portable barbeque?
A portable barbeque can be used for camping, fishing and picnics. You can even take it to a friend's house if they want to host a barbeque but don't have the necessary equipment.
Once you're done with it, simply clean it, pack it up and go.
There are a wide range of professionals who can help you to install the perfectly sized stone barbeque in your garden, creating a trendy cooking area where you can keep one eye on the meat and one eye on the kids as they play.
Stone is a great material as it won't burn and it's easy to clean if anything spills on it!
Your barbeque area doesn't need to simply be functional, it should be attractive too!
In this design, for example, we can see how the look and feel of the barbeque fits in with the design of the exterior facade of the house. The dark stone contrasts beautifully with the white colors, creating a quaint cottage charm.
Choose a theme or style that works well for the rest of your home and go for it. We can assure you that your barbeque area will not go to waste!
This barbeque design adds an innovative, modern, quirky and trendy twist to the garden space.
Designed over several layers it creates a rustic character and charm in the exterior space. But character and charm has never been so functional! This is a great and simple barbeque with a little sideboard where you can prepare the meat.