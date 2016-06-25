7 barbecues to make your mouth water!

Who doesn't like a wonderful afternoon in the garden, spending time with family and friends while the smell of burgers or hot dogs sizzling on the grill imbues the air?

There is nothing better than a full-functioning barbecue, which you can use to cook all sorts of delicious treats while lapping up the Canadian summer. This is why it's crucial to invest in a good quality barbecue that will not only withstand the outside elements but will allow you to spend many happy summers outside for years to come.

So today at homify, we are going to explore seven barbeques that will leave you drooling for those hot and humid months…