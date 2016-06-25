7 fabulous kitchen bars to covet for your home

No modern home is complete without a fabulous kitchen bar and that's a fact!

Today, whether you live on your own in an apartment or with your whole family in a big house, open plan is the way to go. You want to create space throughout your home, allowing each room to flow onto the next. This allows for more social interactions between you and your guests or you and your family as well as a lighter and brighter home.

When it comes to the kitchen, however, you want it to be slightly separated from the rest of the home while sti. This may seem difficult to achieve, but with a kitchen bar you can achieve that wonderful balance.

As we explore seven wonderful kitchen bars, which will inspire you for your own home, we will see what an advantage they are!