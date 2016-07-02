7 tips for adding seating to bedrooms

Another visual division in a bedroom is the window, or windows. This desk is perfectly placed between the two windows, and in a corner, to make the work space feel separate. Also, one problem with having this much seating in a room is that the space may feel public, like you're expecting a party in there. Tall skinny windows can also work to reestablish an atmosphere of privacy and comfort. For example, these two windows fill up the space in-between the couch, desk, and bed, making the room feel smaller and cosy. The plant in the right corner has the same effect, as would some tall dressers, so you can use this technique even if you don't have the windows.