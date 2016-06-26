A modern day castle for the big spenders

Today at homify, we are going to bring you a project that is dedicated to all of those who dream of living in a luxurious home with all of the perks, but don't want to give up on the modern comforts that a big city can offer them.

From the peaceful garden to the sheltered swimming pool, this modern and innovative home delivers on every single detail, creating an exceptional space for any family.

Guedes Cruz Architects are the experts responsible for the phenomenal design. Founded in 2004 in Lisbon, this award-winning team have dedicated themselves to creating all types of projects that relate to urban architecture.

Come with us and get to know this exquisite and brand new home!