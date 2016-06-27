A budget-friendly container home to call your own

Yes, you read that right! The concept of a dream home for one individual can be widely different from another individual, based on their tastes, preferences and financial abilities. It can be a sprawling property with many rooms, a quaint country house with rustic appeal, a flashy apartment with ultramodern facilities, or even a basement or a loft which has been converted to a hip pad with the help of a few tricks and tips. But it is not very often that you come across someone who wants to live in a shipping container.

But the good news is that, in Canada, more and more people are increasingly opting for such shelters because they are less pricey than usual residences. Container homes are also very durable, easy to put together, and can be efficiently customized to your needs. So before you classify container homes as an option for slightly eccentric homeowners, read on to know why they are all the rage.