A budget-friendly container home to call your own

Yes, you read that right! The concept of a dream home for one individual can be widely different from another individual, based on their tastes, preferences and financial abilities. It can be a sprawling property with many rooms, a quaint country house with rustic appeal, a flashy apartment with ultramodern facilities, or even a basement or a loft which has been converted to a hip pad with the help of a few tricks and tips. But it is not very often that you come across someone who wants to live in a shipping container.
But the good news is that, in Canada, more and more people are increasingly opting for such shelters because they are less pricey than usual residences. Container homes are also very durable, easy to put together, and can be efficiently customized to your needs. So before you classify container homes as an option for slightly eccentric homeowners, read on to know why they are all the rage.
One look at the container home above easily reveals how strong and hardwearing it is. Fabricated from solid steel, these houses can effectively resist the impact of weather and last long. Despite the high strength of the steel used, container homes can be conveniently personalized and designed in the way you want. So you can go for minimalistic or Scandinavian or any other style that catches your eye.
The above container home is the brainchild of Stefan Brandt and his team of designers at Luftheizsysteme Und Warmuftkollektoren
in Liebenberg, Germany. The home is the size of a standard shipping container, self
sufficient, and comes with adequate doors and windows. The metal shell was not fully
removed, but instead, a part of it unfurls based on a pulley system to provide
you with a compact deck-like area. This smart home offers everything you need
for a comfortable and convenient life, including a living room, kitchen,
bedroom, bathroom, and so on. If you need more rooms, simply order for a bigger
container house. Materials and textures can be chosen as per your wish, so you
get to make your box home as lovely as possible. The
Microhaus costs €39,500, which is around C$55,000.
As mentioned before, container abodes can be created as per your size specifications, depending on your needs. This particular home is a modest one though, with an area of 15 square meters – that's 161 square feet. But despite its compact proportions, the home has been efficiently planned and organized to fit in the bedroom, the bathroom, the kitchen and even a small living space. Additionally, when the deck-like portion is unfolded and laid down, you get a patio where friends and relations can be entertained. It is also a good idea to consult an architect when your container home is getting planned and assembled.
Contrary to popular belief, living in a container home doesn’t mean that you have to settle for shabby or mundane interiors. Check out how the use of wood has infused the inside of this container home with warmth, happiness and cosiness. Minimum and multifunctional furniture has been included, to keep the cluttered look at bay. For instance, this smart chaise longue turns into a bed at night. A compact glass enclosed shower cubicle stands at the end of this space, while glass sliding doors let you enjoy the outside view.
By now, you must have realised how cool and practical a container home can be. These shelters are not just fully functional, but are completely independent with their own electrical wiring, all essential amenities, insulation and so on. And the icing on the cake is the affordability that a container house guarantees. As real estate prices keep going up with time, opting for a container shelter can be a wise as well as creative idea.