Achieve a modern kitchen in 6 easy steps

The kitchen is one of the most important rooms in the house because of how functional it is. You nourish you family in this space, it's where you get creative with recipes. It's space where you share coffee with your loved ones or entertain your closest family and friends.
That's why you always want to feel inspired, sophisticated and on top of the world in your kitchen. It should feature the latest technology, modern trends and appliances that make your life as easy and convenient as possible.
You don't have to break the bank to create a modern kitchen, however. There are so many little things that you can do to really revamp your kitchen so it looks like it comes out of a design magazine.
Today, we will show you how!
Your kitchen cabinets make up 90% of the space, which is why they should be well-maintained, stylish and trendy.
In this design, we can see how the frameless, dark wood cabinets enhance the whole look and feel of the kitchen creating a space that is modern and aesthetically appealing.
Repaint your kitchen cabinets or get a professional in to stain them a darker colour. You can also completely replace them with a newer and more refreshing style if need be. Either way, high quality handsome kitchen cabinets will transform the kitchen because they are such a dominant feature.
Especially if you're going for a minimalist kitchen where only the functional elements are visible, you want all of your crockery, cutlery and extra appliances stored neatly out of sight.
This is the perfect time to really invest in the vertical space available to you. Install cabinets, cupboards or shelves on the wall, just below the ceiling, and you'll have the perfect storage space – as you can see in this image.
Apart from making the most of vertical space, you should invest in smart storage solutions for your kitchen so it can look as clean, refreshing and minimalist as this design by ID Architecture.
The best place to start is to invest in a good pantry, where you can neatly organize all of your dry food and condiments. Make sure that you can clean this out regularly so that it doesn't end up cluttered and crowded with old cake flour and sugar that has been there for ten years!
Another great tip is to opt for a kitchen island that features drawers and cupboards – another subtle storage unit!
If you want to give your kitchen a mini-makeover, go the industrial chic route.
Revive the concrete kitchen flooring under the old-fashioned linoleum floors and remove that chipped wallpaper to reveal the original, beautiful bricks below.
Another trick is to use new and modern lighting to enhance features such as the old ceiling beams that you've repainted or the detail on the kitchen cupboards. Kitchen lighting can truly enhance the character of the space.
We've touched on the idea of a minimalist kitchen, but now let's explore this concept a bit more.
To truly create a minimalist kitchen that is devoid of clutter and looks much more spacious and inviting, you need to let go of the need to constantly add decor accessories and ornaments to the kitchen space. Be ruthless!
Only the functional elements should be on display. If you really want to add a touch of personality and character, add a pot plant or a vase of flowers, like in this design.
Natural light is also key to this style! Opt for skylights, large glass windows and doors where ever possible.
One of the greatest things about modern design is how much it is inspired by eco-friendly and sustainable concepts.
These days you will often see designers using recycled materials or sourcing local products. The wonderful thing about this is how natural elements can play such a big role in your kitchen design.
Opt for stone floors or walls or use recycled materials for the kitchen cabinets and counters. Install a solar panel for the electricity. Whatever you choose, you'll be doing your bit to reduce your carbon foot print – and you'll have a beautiful kitchen too!