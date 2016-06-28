7 bathroom renovations that will wow you

A house is much more than just a shelter crafted from brick and mortar. It is a tranquil oasis in a troubled world which protects you. So when it starts getting old, you need to pay careful attention to it. A renovation or makeover can give your ageing abode a brand new look, but at times it might not be necessary to renovate the entire structure. Even revamping one or two rooms can perk up the atmosphere of a residence.
And a bathroom makeover especially, can create magic. After all, this is where you soak in a hot tub or relax under the shower after a tiring day. Though in most modern homes or apartments, the bathroom is a compact space which is not focused upon adequately, a thoughtful renovation can really turn around things. So take a look at these 7 before and after scenarios where old and dingy bathrooms become fabulous and lively!
Previously, this bathroom featured shabby brown tiles which were paired with an old-fashioned sink, toilet and tub. The effect was gloomy despite the light filtering through the large glass window.
Grey for flooring and glossy white for the walls have now magically transformed the bathroom’s look and filled it with a refreshing vibe. It also looks more spacious, clean and smart. Modern fixtures and the long mirror with a ledge for organising toiletries are added advantages.
Dull brown tiles marked the length and breadth of this non-descript bathroom, with cluttered baskets crowding the corner shelves.
Creamy white tiles along with a smarter layout have now made the bathroom a perfect spot for rejuvenation. Softly glowing lights fill the space with a serenity that was missing earlier.
Initially, this washroom featured green mosaic tiles which had unfortunately failed to enhance the aesthetics of the space. The sink and the cabinet looked extremely old-fashioned, while the shower curtain appeared mundane.
White came to the rescue of the bathroom, and made it appear brighter, bigger and airier. The shower area is now a glass-enclosed modern affair, while the sink cabinet is wall-mounted and trimmer. A sleek white cabinet offers storage room along with a slim shelf, and the bright yellow rug lends a dash of fun effortlessly.
This bathroom was in ruins before the renovation. Exposed beams, dilapidated floors and walls, and the lack of proper planning didn’t help matters at all.
The makeover is simply stunning and incredible, isn’t it? This lavish bathroom designed by 28 Grad Architektur GMBH, has now put the attic space to good use with its tasteful use of white and marble. A curvy tub lies near the semicircular window and receives natural light through the slim skylight. A glass partition demarcates the shower area which is fitted with classy and minimalistic fixtures.
With a mix of reddish brown and white tiles, a cluttered ledge, exposed plumbing and outdated fixtures, this bathroom was almost a depressing place to be in. It looked cramped and airless, and the potted green couldn’t save the scenario.
Soft and elegant shades of white and grey now mark the bathroom, and make it appear more spacious and breathable. The old sanitary wares have been replaced by modern versions, and a beautifully illuminated niche above the toilet provides storage space. Artworks and indoor plants add a rejuvenating touch.
Tiles with busy patterns lined the walls and the tub in this tiny bathroom, and used to produce a visually jarring effect. The green sink and toilet jarred with the dark flooring, and there were too many things cluttering the space.
The use of white with glass and mirror completely transformed the appeal of the once shoddy bathroom. Sleek and modern fixtures now make the space seem more organised and airy.
Originally, the concrete flooring of this attic bathroom when coupled with the green walls didn’t seem appealing at all. The large skylight although, promised that things could be improved.
Grey and white hues now define the character of this serene and soothing bathroom. The fixtures are extremely chic, and the rich wooden flooring adds to the style quotient with ease. Don’t miss the quaint Buddha figurine and the potted plant which contribute to the Zen effect.
So are you ready now to give your old bathroom a breathtaking facelift? Consult an interior architect if you feel your project needs expert advice. If you need to some inspiration right away, check out this guide to Modern Bathrooms.