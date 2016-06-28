7 bathroom renovations that will wow you

A house is much more than just a shelter crafted from brick and mortar. It is a tranquil oasis in a troubled world which protects you. So when it starts getting old, you need to pay careful attention to it. A renovation or makeover can give your ageing abode a brand new look, but at times it might not be necessary to renovate the entire structure. Even revamping one or two rooms can perk up the atmosphere of a residence.

And a bathroom makeover especially, can create magic. After all, this is where you soak in a hot tub or relax under the shower after a tiring day. Though in most modern homes or apartments, the bathroom is a compact space which is not focused upon adequately, a thoughtful renovation can really turn around things. So take a look at these 7 before and after scenarios where old and dingy bathrooms become fabulous and lively!