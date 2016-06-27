Boring to charming: the pretty makeover of a Polish apartment

Warsaw, the Polish capital, is an architectural delight with building styles ranging from neoclassical to gothic, Soviet-era and modern. This historically intriguing city also boasts of a pulsating nightlife and is a musical paradise. And it is in Warsaw that we chanced upon REALIZACJA III, an apartment which was once dull, drab and cluttered. It used to lack personality or any kind of aesthetic pleasure. But with the help of Better Home, a group of proficient home stagers, this abode is now a bright and cheerful place where good taste in design and décor rules. Refreshing colours, cosy textures, and a subtle mix of traditional and contemporary ideas have gifted this residence a whole new level of style and spirit. The love of greenery and openness that the owners have is also not hard to miss once we begin the tour.