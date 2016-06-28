A Modern Cottage In The Woods You'll Love

The home that we are going to tour today is quaint and charming, yet modern and cutting-edge. It's the perfect family home either for a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind in the city or for a more permanent country lifestyle. Whether you live alone or have 10 children, this stunning piece of architecture designed by expert professionals Bernd Lietzke Architecture & Interior Design is going to be incredibly appealing!
Because the truth is, we all need a little bit of rest and relaxation every now and then. Whether our homes are in the city or in the countryside, they need to be a haven where you can recharge your batteries and let yourself regroup before you go out and conquer the world each day.
Let's go and explore the the epitome of what a home should be – a place of peace, calm and refuge.
From the outside of the house, we can see just how visually appealing it is.
The home features brick, wood, glass and our favorite – thatch! These materials all come together to create an earthy-toned home that looks both warm and inviting. The thatch also gives it the true country style touch, which contrasts beautifully with the surrounding trees, fauna and flora.
We can also tell that this isn't a humble or rural country home, however. The home is large in size and features two storeys. Large and expansive windows and doors are utilized, allowing the inhabitants views of the lush nature that surrounds the home no matter where they are in the house.
This is pure design perfection – and we can't wait to step inside!
If we step inside this charming cottage, we can see just how modern and edgy the interior is.
In this image, we can see that the designers have gone for a modern open plan design throughout the lower level, allowing each space to flow into the next. Here we have a hallway, which is filled with natural light thanks to the large glass windows and doors. Thanks to this as well as the light wooden floors and white walls, we are faced with a very bright and warm environment.
On the left, a large chunk of the wall has been utilized for a bookshelf, which adds that homely and personal touch to the space. Remember that your home is an extension of who you are and is your cocoon, so it should feature items that are important to you including family photographs, your favorite books and artwork that speaks to your personality.
The kitchen is the heart and soul of this home – and we can see why! Don't you just want to role up your sleeves and cook up a delicious roast just looking at this image?
The kitchen is large and expansive, made up of whites, greys, blacks and different brown tones. These all work together perfectly, thanks to the architect's expert eye.
A modern, central kitchen island allows for plenty of space to prepare food, cook on the stove or rinse plates. Guests or other members of the family can also pull up a chair and enjoy a glass of wine or a cup of tea while the chef gets to work.
The kitchen cupboards, window sills and shelves allow for plenty of storage space so that the kitchen looks neat and minimalist. Only the necessary and functional items are on display – a great tip for any modern kitchen!
While this home may be modern and edgy, it's also a quaint country home that is packed with charm and character – it's all in the details.
The dining room features a beautiful wooden table, which has been paired with mismatched wooden chairs. This is a really fun decor trick that can turn your dining room into a very stylish space!
The designers have stuck to bare white walls and wooden furniture, choosing to decorate very subtly. They've added a few darkly colored cushions to the bench, a picture or two to the walls and a vase of fresh roses. Remember that you don't have to go overboard when it comes to decor items, in fact less is more. Look how sophisticated the result is!
The staircase in the home shows us just how sophisticated the design really is. It's unique look and feel enhances the home, making it that much more modern and stylish.
The staircase twists up onto the second floor at a very unusual angle, which combined with the floating stairs, makes the whole design look very ethereal.
The use of chocolate-colored wooden stairs is also interesting, adding some darker tones to the otherwise very light interior.
Functional, yet fabulous!
If we head up the funky stairs, we come to this gorgeous open plan loft. That country look and feel is retained thanks to the beautiful restored ceiling beams, but the rest of this space is very modern and trendy.
What we first notice is how light, warm and spacious this area is, which is achieved thanks to the high ceilings, large windows and soft lights in the ceiling.
A few photographs have been placed on the wall next to the stairs, adding that personal touch we mentioned earlier. Again the designers have gone for a minimalist look and feel, choosing to furnish this space with only the most functional of items. There is no need to crowd a room with all sorts of furniture – opt for good quality pieces that are going to be useful.
Thanks to the space and light, this is the perfect spot for reading a book, meditating or having a nap!
This is a home that oozes calm and tranquility. It's also the perfect balance between modern and charming.
