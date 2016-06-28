A Modern Cottage In The Woods You'll Love

The home that we are going to tour today is quaint and charming, yet modern and cutting-edge. It's the perfect family home either for a retreat from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind in the city or for a more permanent country lifestyle. Whether you live alone or have 10 children, this stunning piece of architecture designed by expert professionals Bernd Lietzke Architecture & Interior Design is going to be incredibly appealing!

Because the truth is, we all need a little bit of rest and relaxation every now and then. Whether our homes are in the city or in the countryside, they need to be a haven where you can recharge your batteries and let yourself regroup before you go out and conquer the world each day.

Let's go and explore the the epitome of what a home should be – a place of peace, calm and refuge.