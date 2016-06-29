A prefabricated home that promises stylish living

Real estate prices are on the rise all over the world, and it is no surprise that more and more homeowners are keen to explore options which are more affordable than conventional houses. As a result, there are a growing number of individuals who are ready to give prefabricated homes a shot owing to the low cost of building, assemblage and maintenance involved. These shelters also boast environmental sustainability, are eco-friendly, and can be customized to suit your specific needs and preferences. So today, we will explore the different aspects of one such home which is simple but chic, comfortable and extremely functional at the same time.

Set in vibrant, upbeat and culturally rich Barcelona, Spain, the home building team at Noem successfully created a prefabricated structure called El Refugio Inteligente – 'the smart shelter' – with a wonderful sense of style within a tight deadline of only ten weeks! Read on to know more about it.