This Rural Home Gets Adorned With Rustic Charm

There is nothing quite like witnessing the transformation of a home. Watching how expert professionals take a run down space, tap into its potential and turn it into a beautiful piece of architecture is interesting, innovative and inspiring!
Today, we are going to see how B+T Architects have taken an old rustic stone cottage and have transformed it into a charming, quaint and aesthetically pleasing little spot that will warm the cockles of your heart. We at homify are sure you will be inspired…
Let's take a look… .
If we look at this home before the architect's intervention, we can see just how run down and rural this home truly is, but how much potential it holds.
This little stone cottage is beautiful but hasn't been cared for in some time. The stones are tarnished, the roof is falling apart and the doors and windows are very shabby.
Despite how run down this place is, we can see that it is located in a gorgeous setting. With the right eye for detail and maintenance, we can imagine just how magnificent this home could be.
Can you believe that this home is for real? It looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine!
The designers have restored the home, while retaining the original materials. We can see how the gorgeous, chunky stone facade has been restored so that the home keeps its original charm but looks that much more modern and sleek.
The roof, windows and doors have also been completely replaced. These elements are all brand new and of good quality, enhancing the overall look and feel of the home. The windows and doors allow for sunshine to filter into the space, while still offering those inside the home a sense of privacy.
Don't you love the stone wall, which creates a soft and charming boundary around this house?
If we head inside this home, we can see that this space was previously used as a mill. While very functional, it's not a very attractive feature to look at.
The mill is also old and filled with straw – this is a real rural spot.
We also really get a sense of how old and dilapidated the place is by seeing the big holes in the roof and windows.
While this space was fit for a mill, it's certainly not fit for people to live in!
The interior has been completely restored, with elements of the old cottage blending into brand new and modern elements.
In this image of the bedroom, we can see how some of the stone facade has been maintained along the wall, reminding the residents of the heritage of the home. This contrasts beautifully with the sleek white walls and modern bedroom furniture. Don't you love the light wooden headboard and crisp white bed linen?
The ceiling beams under the roof have also been restored, finished in the same light wood used for the headboard. This combined with the white walls and large windows creates a very light, bright and warm environment.
Don't you love the personal touches in the form of the pictures on the wall? This is a great tip for any home!
If we head into the kitchen in this home, we can see just how innovative the architects have been. They've created a fully-functional living space that any family would be proud to call home.
The kitchen features modern and sleek technology and appliances, smooth black counter tops and light wooden cupboards and drawers. We have a true integration of the old and the charming with the smart and the savvy in this image, creating a very sophisticated space that is packed with ambiance.
The designers have gone for a minimalist kitchen, ensuring that they create a space that is neat and tidy. When there is limited space available, you don't want lots of crockery and cutlery littering your counter tops so be sure to invest in smart storage solutions for your kitchen.
If we head into the living room of this home, we get a sense of just how important it is to maintain the heritage of a home where possible. This space features the original stone facade and even though it has been restored, it adds a true sense of history to this space. It also brings great texture, tone and character to the room.
Lighting is key to his space, enhancing the mood and ambiance as well as creating a soft glow. Invest in lanterns or lamps in your home so that you can recreate the same look and feel.
This space also shows us that it's important to add a little bit of color here and there. Add some artwork or a bright cushion to a living room to add a touch of
you to the space.
