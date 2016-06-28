This Rural Home Gets Adorned With Rustic Charm

If we look at this home before the architect's intervention, we can see just how run down and rural this home truly is, but how much potential it holds.

This little stone cottage is beautiful but hasn't been cared for in some time. The stones are tarnished, the roof is falling apart and the doors and windows are very shabby.

Despite how run down this place is, we can see that it is located in a gorgeous setting. With the right eye for detail and maintenance, we can imagine just how magnificent this home could be.