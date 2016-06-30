The most natural home on the block

In the 21st century, design and architecture is all being sustainable, environmentally friendly, recycling and going
green. People across the globe have made concerted efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and pollute less and be mindful about the finite resources than the world has to offer.
As Yehuda Berg said,
If we each take responsibility in shifting our own behavior, we can trigger the type of change that is necessary to achieve sustainability for our race or this planet. We change our planet, our environment, our humanity every day, every year, every decade, and every millennia.
The problem is that most people believe that a home made from more natural materials will look a bit too rustic or shabby. They don't want to compromise the quality or comfort of their home by opting for more environmentally-friendly materials and products.
Today at homify, we are going to dispel this myth by showing you one of the most beautiful homes that exists, which completely utilizes natural materials.
From the first image of the home, we can see that it is anything but small, rustic or of poor quality. In fact, it's one of the most impressive homes on the block!
Designed by professional architects Estudio Geya, we can see that this home takes up two floors and features wide, open rooms, a large driveway and garage, a generous garden and outdoor spaces like balconies and terraces where the natural sunlight and fresh air can be enjoyed.
From the get-go, we can see that the designers have opted for very natural materials including cement, wood and glass. These all come together in perfect harmony to create a very aesthetically pleasing facade!
This is a house that would be perfect on the southern coast of British Columbia with its flat roof and extensive use of wood. The area is currently experiencing a mountain pine beetle epidemic, which means that there is a desperate need to find uses for the pine-beetle wood. Unique architecture is a great option!
From this side, we can see just how beautiful, modern and magical this home truly is.
While the front of the house offered more privacy for the residents, this side is a little bit more open with large glass windows and doors. This allows for a seamless transition between the interior and the exterior, allowing the residents to feel like they are a part of the views and the natural surrounds at all times.
The home caters for entertaining and socializing, especially on the ground floor where there is a terrace, a dining room, a large kitchen, a living room and even a hot tub outside in the garden. From this image, we can tell that the upper level is slightly more private and closed off.
Don't you love how the natural trees, plants and grass integrate with the natural materials used for the facade?
If we look at this Argentinian home a little closer, we can see that the ground floor opens up completely onto the garden from the back. This is a very modern and trendy design!
There are walls on three sides offering protection and shelter from the weather, as well as a bit of privacy, but the lack of a fourth wall means that this living space constantly has access to fresh air and views that surround the home.
The natural concrete material that makes up the house works beautifully with the neutral dining room furniture and soft lighting in this space. Absolutely magnificent!
If we step inside the living area, we can see how the natural materials work perfectly for the interior design as well as the exterior.
Cement screed flooring contrasts beautifully with the wooden walls and ceilings. The designers have chosen soft, earthy tones for the furniture, creating a warm little haven of neutral colors, tones and textures. You can also see how natural light plays such an important role here, lighting the room and making it seem that much more spacious and warm.
Also have a look at this ideabook: have a healthier home environment with natural materials.
The kitchen is a fabulous example of how natural materials can create a cutting edge home.
The cool, white marble counter tops and walls work so impressively with the wooden finishes, white walls and sleek silver appliances in this kitchen that it could only have been an expert who put this look and feel together.
While the home is open plan, the designers installed a large kitchen island in this space which not only subtly separates the kitchen from the rest of the home but provides a functional area to prepare food, linger over cups of coffee and do homework, while mom or dad are busy in the kitchen.
Kitchen islands are a modern day must for any home and can also work as great storage spots if the space in your kitchen is limited. Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
The bedroom is a lot more private and closed off than the rooms that we have explored on the ground floor. The designers have truly catered to the needs of the family.
It is a large room, that open onto a bathroom and a small little study area. White linen contrasts gently with the light wooden floors and light wooden furniture. In fact, we only see a small splash of color in the form of a light blue armchair in the corner of the room.
If you have a beautiful structure for your home, there is no need to go over the top with colors or design accessories. Rather opt for a more minimalist look and feel and make the natural materials the focal point of the design!
We end off our tour in the bathroom, where we prove once again how natural materials can create the most high quality and impressive looking spaces.
The bathroom is such an important part of the home because it's where you spend so much of your time! You brush your teeth, do your make-up and relax in hot bubble baths in this space, so it should be just as beautiful as the rest of the house.
In this space, the designers have not disappointed! A wooden basin and mirror adds a bit of warmth and texture to a bathroom that is finished in cool, light brown tiles. Every element in this space comes together in perfect harmony.