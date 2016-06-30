The most natural home on the block

In the 21st century, design and architecture is all being sustainable, environmentally friendly, recycling and going green . People across the globe have made concerted efforts to reduce their carbon footprint and pollute less and be mindful about the finite resources than the world has to offer.

As Yehuda Berg said, If we each take responsibility in shifting our own behavior, we can trigger the type of change that is necessary to achieve sustainability for our race or this planet. We change our planet, our environment, our humanity every day, every year, every decade, and every millennia.

The problem is that most people believe that a home made from more natural materials will look a bit too rustic or shabby. They don't want to compromise the quality or comfort of their home by opting for more environmentally-friendly materials and products.

Today at homify, we are going to dispel this myth by showing you one of the most beautiful homes that exists, which completely utilizes natural materials.