A modern makeover that will renew your renovation passion

Without the room for a bedside table, this designer has made the bed's headboard/living room wall very functional! The little cupboards, with convenient pot lights for nighttime, are a great solution to this small space storage issue. That being said, our favourite detail in this shot is the little black lamp. If you love cute bedroom lighting as much as we do there are plenty of eclectic examples to be found on homify. Also, the patterned back drop in this room adds a touch of personality, making this space feel more like a bedroom from the vantage point of the bed. The pattern adds visual interest but still remains within the black and white theme of the apartment. This space has gone from train-wreck to a cute and clean abode.

