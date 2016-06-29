A Luxurious Log Cabin Made of Cosy Dreams

Logs piled high and the mellow scent of wood running through the cozy confines of a home straight out of your favourite fairy tale – that is where we are taking you today. The quaint, bustling and magical Moscow is on our travel list today and the homes here have taken our breath away! This House of the Log is a stunning example of the architectural beauties dotting Russian countryside, and is a rich union of different textures, designs and colours. Ample doses of wood, plush fabrics, individualistic decor accents, and pops of vintage charm are the things you will note once the tour begins. This gorgeous and welcoming home has been intelligently designed by Amazing Studio Sevtlana Panarin, a group of interior architects in Moscow. They intended to create an earthy yet lavish sanctuary where the sweetest dreams come true! So let's explore more.
The rugged and rustic look of hardwood could have left this place looking anything but neat. But the clean construction and design exude a chalet-like classic appeal which defines the façade of the home. The stone foundation, the sheer symmetry of the building, and the bright rooftops create a look that speaks of high design qualities and good proportions which look over green manicured lawns and stone pathways.
The pretty fur carpet adds a trendy animal print element to the robust yet elegant surroundings of the living room. The leather and patterned couches make this space come alive with an eclectic feel. A solid wooden sailor’s wheel decks a wall, while a vintage chest serves as the coffee table. Soft drapes, pretty lamps and potted greens complete the relaxing look and feel of this area.
An old world pattern on the kitchen tiles and a countryside table make the chalet ambiance of the dining space come alive. The white hues on the furniture make this space look open even as the cozy setting invites you to sit down for a hot meal. The regal chandelier flaunts leafy embellishments while the kitchen has a smattering of new age appliances built into its classic looking niches that may have formerly held brick kilns!
The master suite is luxurious enough for kings and their pretty queens! The muted burgundy shades pair well with creamy whites, and the four poster bed features a layered look with heavy tapestry. Softly glowing lights contribute to a romantic and dreamy ambiance where comfort and style rule hand-in-hand.
One of the other bedrooms brings in an Asian feel with jungle colours like olive green and a hint of red to stay true to the oriental roots of the design scheme here. We fell in love with the ornate lamps hanging from the ceiling, and the quirky illuminated accents behind the bed.
The bathroom has a quirky, regal feel thanks to the flourishes like the vintage dresser and the art deco shower stall with its bold stripes. The wooden setting makes it all the more powerful and dramatic! This is a bathroom where you can rejuvenate yourself, while you are making a fashion statement.
In design terms, this log house has a little bit of everything from old school charm to new age oriental touches and even colourful, quirky elements! Take a look at another home tour where another stylish and chic home is waiting to stun you - A Prefabricated Home that Promises Stylish Living