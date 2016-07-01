This home delivers a stellar show of glamour and style

The backyard is a sight to behold with stone walls giving the illusion of the jagged edges of hills leading down to sandy beaches. The swimming pool lies nestled between stone and rich wood, while the crisp white modern lines of the house lend a sense of harmony.

This modern home features a number of well balanced, soothing yet intriguing elements that make it a visual treat. Luxury and comfort have both been focused upon while designing this residential paradise. For more inspiration, take another tour - A prefabricated home that promises stylish living.