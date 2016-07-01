The lavish London home

If you've ever visited London, you'll know that it's usually a very cramped city characterized by small homes.
Not this design, by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, however!
This is a home that would look more at home in a Canadian city, which is why we think it's the perfect piece of architecture to show you today. Perhaps you'll be inspired to build your own modern English home…
The great thing about this project is how the English charm and character works so well with the modern design of the home. We will see how it is possible to integrate these two concepts into one, beautiful family home.
As Winston Churchill once said,
To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.
Let's go on a tour and see how a traditional English house has adopted modern features to transform into something that is quite simply… perfect.
This home is so grand and impressive from the outside that it almost looks like a gorgeous, traditional and classic school. Can you believe that it is actually just one family's home?
The facade is a harmonious combination of brick, cream walls and dark wooden finishes. Taking up two levels, we can see that the designers did not worry about size – they have a huge plot of land available to them. There is also a garage on the one side of the home, which houses the vehicles, bikes and other family items. This keeps the house looking very neat and tidy from the front.
The home looks very warm and welcoming, with stairs that lead up to an arch, which shelters the front door.
Tip: The front of your house is the first impression that people will get of your home. Keep it well-maintained, with a manicured garden.
If we step inside the kitchen, we can see how modern and sleek the interior design is, contrasting beautifully with the more traditional and classic exterior facade.
The kitchen utilizes very neutral and natural colors and tones, including white walls, a white kitchen island, white floors and grey cupboards. This works very well with the shiny and modern silver appliances.
Kitchen islands are a great feature in any modern home as they create a more interactive space for the whole family. The kids can do their homework here or mom and dad can share a glass of wine after work in a more casual environment, while they watch the stove! It also provides an extra surface for chopping and preparing food. Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure.
You'll also notice that natural light plays a big role in this space, thanks to the large windows and doors. This creates a spacious and bright looking area!
If we explore the dining room and living room, which leads off from the kitchen and opens right up onto the terrace, we can see that the designers have gone for a modern, open-plan design.
This open-plan design, where the interior and the exterior spaces flow beautifully into one another, is the ideal design for the modern family, especially if they like to entertain. Not only does this create a much larger living space, but it means that the exterior spaces of the home can be utilized as much as the interior spaces.
The designers have also added a lovely, classic twist to the modern home in the form of a grand piano. This adds personality and character to the space!
Remember that your home is an expression of who you are as well as a haven from the rest of the world. Place your favorite artwork, family photographs or even your grand piano in this space so that it's truly yours.
If we take a step back and have a look at this terrace in its entirety, we can see that it is a large space that could be equipped with all sorts of terrace furniture and decor elements to create the ultimate summer spot. Imagine having a barbeque with your friends here!
The cherry on top of this wonderful, outdoor socializing space is the hot tub! This can be utilized in summer or in winter.
Don't you love how the designers have created a trendy wooden deck around the hot tub? Not only does this add to the aesthetics of the design, but it also means that people are less likely to slip when they are getting in and out of the hot tub.
The home is surrounded by acres and acres of trees, plants, flowers and grass, which many of us in Canada are lucky enough to experience too!
What's important to note, however, is that as beautiful as nature is, it's still important to landscape you garden.
In this design, we an see how the experts have got to work, creating a gorgeous circular paved area, which allows the family and guests to stroll around this large space. This path also leads to another section of the property, which we are going to explore next.
There are all sorts of little garden design tricks you can do to make your garden as impressive and appealing as this one. Have a look at these stunning garden ideas for cutting-edge homes.
We end off our tour in one of the most luxurious spots in the house – the indoor swimming pool!
What is wonderful about a place like this, which is housed in it's very own separate section of the property, is that it can be enjoyed in summer and in winter. If you enjoy swimming for exercise, this is a great option!
This is also a space that can be utilized for the whole family in summer or in winter for family water games. The large, glass doors can be opened up to allow the summer air in, or can be closed to keep the warm air in during the cooler winter months.
If you have the space available, why not install a feature like this in your home? It will keep you fit and active and keep the kids busy!
This is a home that would suit the Canadian landscape… we know we would want to live in it!