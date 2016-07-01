The lavish London home

If you've ever visited London, you'll know that it's usually a very cramped city characterized by small homes.

Not this design, by Bradley Van Der Straeten Architects, however!

This is a home that would look more at home in a Canadian city, which is why we think it's the perfect piece of architecture to show you today. Perhaps you'll be inspired to build your own modern English home…

The great thing about this project is how the English charm and character works so well with the modern design of the home. We will see how it is possible to integrate these two concepts into one, beautiful family home.

As Winston Churchill once said, To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.

Let's go on a tour and see how a traditional English house has adopted modern features to transform into something that is quite simply… perfect.