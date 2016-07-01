Dramatic townhouse transformation!

It always brings us great pleasure at homify, to show you the dramatic transformation of homes. It's so exciting to witness before our very eyes how a space can go from looking decrepit and run down to one of the most sought-after properties in the world!

Today we are going to be exploring Brooklyn in the U.S.A, where expert professionals, Ben Herzog Architects, have renovated an old town house that was in need of a breath of fresh air. The result is a trendy, modern and retro space that fits in perfectly with the cosmopolitan neighborhood that it is located in.

Let's take a look…