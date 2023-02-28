Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How Corten Steel Helps Elevate the Aesthetic of a Modern House in Portugal

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
House "Lopes", Pascal Millasseau Construction Pascal Millasseau Construction Single family home
Loading admin actions …

When building a modern house, architects need to look beyond aesthetics. Most clients want a stunning house built to last, using durable and low-maintenance materials. Moreover, they also expect the house to be energy-efficient, with eco-friendly and sustainable design gaining momentum. Let’s look at Casa Lopes, a beautiful and modern residential property in Casais de Baixo, Portugal, to see how the professionals at Pascal Millasseau Construction met all the client's requirements while giving the house a unique and elegant aesthetic.

A focus on energy efficiency

Aerial View of the Villa Pascal Millasseau Construction Single family home aerial view drone house steel corten floral solar panels entry garage perspective villa high-end modern elegant
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

An aerial view of the house shows us the solid structure on a sturdy foundation, with well-insulated walls and roofs, large double-glazed windows inviting ample natural light, and solar panels providing a renewable energy source. The Corten steel panels are a unique addition to the façade. The house also has a water recycling system to conserve resources.

Elegant and modern

House "Lopes" - Front of the house Pascal Millasseau Construction Single family home steel corten front house modern white block entry garage floral elegant villa high-end
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

The project showcases the use of Corten metal panels. Besides adding a unique industrial element to the house’s façade, the metal panels are durable and low maintenance. Also known as weathering steel, this type of steel develops a distinctive orange-brown protective layer of rust when exposed to the elements. The patterned screen-like effect is eye-catching, adding elegance to the façade. The steel panels are also highly functional, as they add a layer of protection against the elements and provide insulation to the property.

Play of light and shadow

Exterior into living room Pascal Millasseau Construction Modern houses concrete exposed floral steel corten living room backyard windows metalwork pattern decorative modern elegant high-end house villa
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

The effect of the Corten panels is also noticeable in the interiors, adding a decorative element on the walls when the sunlight streams through them to create an exciting play of patterned light and shadow.

Elegant transition

Transition between kitchen and dining room Pascal Millasseau Construction Modern kitchen kitchen dinning room wall concrete panels corten natural light sunlight open space modern elegant house villa
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

Besides the panels, the interiors feature practical design elements, such as the partition between the living and dining area and the kitchen. Although the wall separates the kitchen from the dining room, it remains open on the sides, facilitating a fluid transition between the areas. Given the house’s large dimensions, the separation efficiently portrays the semi-open plan concept that one expects in a modern residence.

Decorative display

Kitchen - Corten panels effect Pascal Millasseau Construction Modern kitchen kitchen modern elegant high-end sunlight natural light panels Corten house villa decorative effect
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

The decorative effect of the Corten steel panels is also visible in the kitchen, creating a beautiful, patterned display of light and shadows when exposed to natural light. The large and modern kitchen has high-end finishes, modern appliances, and sleek cabinetry.

Spacious and airy

Open Space - Living and dining room Pascal Millasseau Construction Modern living room living room dinning room windows outdoor space french doors open space high-end modern elegant villa house concrete sulight natural light
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

A standout feature of Casa Lopes is its open plan living and dining area, featuring large windows that flood the space with natural light to create a warm and inviting environment. This angle presents another perspective of the wall separating the dining room from the kitchen.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bedrooms with stunning views

Bedroom-First Floor Pascal Millasseau Construction Modern style bedroom bed bedrooms rooms closet built-in wradrobe modern elegant house villa high-end sunlight natural light view
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

The three bedrooms in Casa Lopes are located on the upper floor. They are modern, with large windows offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape, including the pool and the garden. The rooms also feature efficient storage built into the wall opposite the windows.

Modern and minimalist bathroom

Master Bathroom - Suite Pascal Millasseau Construction Modern bathroom bathroom bath room modern design wood ceramics sink minimalistic materials suite wc elegant house villa high-end
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

The spacious suite bathroom on the upper floor is modern and minimalist, with high-end finishes and luxury elements such as ‘his & hers’ washbasins to create personal spaces.

Stunning pool

Pool perspective Pascal Millasseau Construction Single family home pool steel corten metalwork windows glass backyard floral
Pascal Millasseau Construction
Pascal Millasseau Construction

The view of the pool also presents the stunning reflection of the house façade with its concrete and glass elements contrasted by the Corten metal panels. The excellent construction quality is perceptible, with flawless finishes on the exposed concrete elements. Besides the large pool, the house has a large terrace surrounded by lush vegetation providing ample space for relaxing in the sun or entertaining guests. It also includes a spa, an outside bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/barbeque.

The images show that Casa Lopes is modern, durable, and sustainable, its design perfectly blending style and comfort. However, the project's highlight is the beautiful Corten panels that set it apart from the traditional houses in the surroundings. 

Adding a touch of Turkish oriental rugs into your home: Knowing the patterns
Would you use Corten steel panels to protect and decorate your house facade?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Highlights from our magazine

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks