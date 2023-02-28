How Corten Steel Helps Elevate the Aesthetic of a Modern House in Portugal

When building a modern house, architects need to look beyond aesthetics. Most clients want a stunning house built to last, using durable and low-maintenance materials. Moreover, they also expect the house to be energy-efficient, with eco-friendly and sustainable design gaining momentum. Let’s look at Casa Lopes, a beautiful and modern residential property in Casais de Baixo, Portugal, to see how the professionals at Pascal Millasseau Construction met all the client's requirements while giving the house a unique and elegant aesthetic.
An aerial view of the house shows us the solid structure on a sturdy foundation, with well-insulated walls and roofs, large double-glazed windows inviting ample natural light, and solar panels providing a renewable energy source. The Corten steel panels are a unique addition to the façade. The house also has a water recycling system to conserve resources.
The project showcases the use of Corten metal panels. Besides adding a unique industrial element to the house’s façade, the metal panels are durable and low maintenance. Also known as weathering steel, this type of steel develops a distinctive orange-brown protective layer of rust when exposed to the elements. The patterned screen-like effect is eye-catching, adding elegance to the façade. The steel panels are also highly functional, as they add a layer of protection against the elements and provide insulation to the property.
The effect of the Corten panels is also noticeable in the interiors, adding a decorative element on the walls when the sunlight streams through them to create an exciting play of patterned light and shadow.
Besides the panels, the interiors feature practical design elements, such as the partition between the living and dining area and the kitchen. Although the wall separates the kitchen from the dining room, it remains open on the sides, facilitating a fluid transition between the areas. Given the house’s large dimensions, the separation efficiently portrays the semi-open plan concept that one expects in a modern residence.
The decorative effect of the Corten steel panels is also visible in the kitchen, creating a beautiful, patterned display of light and shadows when exposed to natural light. The large and modern kitchen has high-end finishes, modern appliances, and sleek cabinetry.
A standout feature of Casa Lopes is its open plan living and dining area, featuring large windows that flood the space with natural light to create a warm and inviting environment. This angle presents another perspective of the wall separating the dining room from the kitchen.
The three bedrooms in Casa Lopes are located on the upper floor. They are modern, with large windows offering stunning views of the surrounding landscape, including the pool and the garden. The rooms also feature efficient storage built into the wall opposite the windows.
The spacious suite bathroom on the upper floor is modern and minimalist, with high-end finishes and luxury elements such as ‘his & hers’ washbasins to create personal spaces.
The view of the pool also presents the stunning reflection of the house façade with its concrete and glass elements contrasted by the Corten metal panels. The excellent construction quality is perceptible, with flawless finishes on the exposed concrete elements. Besides the large pool, the house has a large terrace surrounded by lush vegetation providing ample space for relaxing in the sun or entertaining guests. It also includes a spa, an outside bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/barbeque.
The images show that Casa Lopes is modern, durable, and sustainable, its design perfectly blending style and comfort. However, the project's highlight is the beautiful Corten panels that set it apart from the traditional houses in the surroundings.