How Corten Steel Helps Elevate the Aesthetic of a Modern House in Portugal

The view of the pool also presents the stunning reflection of the house façade with its concrete and glass elements contrasted by the Corten metal panels. The excellent construction quality is perceptible, with flawless finishes on the exposed concrete elements. Besides the large pool, the house has a large terrace surrounded by lush vegetation providing ample space for relaxing in the sun or entertaining guests. It also includes a spa, an outside bathroom, and an outdoor kitchen/barbeque.

The images show that Casa Lopes is modern, durable, and sustainable, its design perfectly blending style and comfort. However, the project's highlight is the beautiful Corten panels that set it apart from the traditional houses in the surroundings.