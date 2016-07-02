From bare to cozy: the ultimate transformation!

A home is more than just four walls. It's a cocoon and a place where you can feel safe, sheltered and protected from the world. It's a space where you can rest and relax so that you are rejuvenated when you go back into the world. It's a platform for communicating, socializing and engaging with your family and friends. It's an opportunity to share meals, stories, cups of coffee, movies or love.
So what makes a home more than just four walls?
It's the personality and character that we inject into the space. It's the family photographs hanging on the wall. It's the sofa that we saved up for six months. It's the colorful cushion we bought when we were travelling around Africa.
Today, at homify, we are going to show you what a difference some personal style can make to a home, in this incredible before and after, completed by these excellent professionals LCB Studio.
Let's find out more!
In this image, we can see the dramatic transformation between the living space before the renovation and after the renovation.
Before the designer's intervened, the space was a very plain and simple with white walls, a wooden door and a tiled flooring. Doesn't it feel very cold and bare?
While a security gate may be necessary, it also does nothing for this space!
Once the designers intervened, however, we can see how much warmth and homeliness they've injected into this space. But how?
Well for starters, they've replaced the tiled floors with beautiful, light wood. This is guaranteed to create a more cozy effect in any room!
They've also added some soft curtains to the sliding door, which softens the harsh look that the security gate was creating in this space. The designers have also opted for white, classic furniture that is both modern and sophisticated.
Tip: Add some splashes of color to your living space in the form of flowers or plants like they have done here!
The design of the previous home didn't flow, making the rooms seem very small and crowded. The oak doors also did nothing to enhance the look and feel of this space, creating a more old-fashioned style than anything.
In the new design, we can see how each room flows effortlessly into the next – the living room into the dining room and the dining room into the kitchen. This is thanks to careful positioning of the furniture as well as the sweeping wooden floors.
You'll also notice that the designers have painted the doors white, so that they blend more subtly into the space. This creates a much softer and more modern interior design.
In this photograph, we can also see what an impact artwork can have on a space! Remember how we spoke about exuding your personality throughout your home? This is a great example.
While there was nothing wrong with the previous bedroom, it was quite old-fashioned and out of date. It was also very small!
The oak closet takes up far too much room in this space and stands out a bit too much for our liking. Where would the bed fit?
After the renovation, however, we can see that the closet has been built into the wall and looks almost effortless in this room. The wall between the bathroom and the bedroom has also been knocked down so that we have a much bigger bedroom space and easy access to the bathroom.
If we head back into the living space, we can see how lighting plays such an important role in the home. Lighting is key to a modern look and feel!
Lighting can warm a place up, create ambiance and even set a romantic mood if you so like!
In this design, we can see how little lamps on the wall and recessed lights in the ceiling contribute to a spacious, light and bright space. Remember that you can also utilize candles, lanterns or table lamps.
A second look at this serene bedroom brings us to the point of a minimalist style.
If you don't have that much space to work with, opt for only the necessary furniture pieces – ones which are going to be functional.
In this bedroom, the designers have utilized simple furniture with smart storage solutions. The drawers and cupboards in this space can be used to store all personal items neatly out of sight, making the decor and design of the room the focal point.
Don't you love how they've gone for an all-white theme here, with a touch of wood?
