7 ways to keep your home cool

Summer has descended on Canada and if the forecasts are anything to go by, the hot weather is going to be with us for a good few weeks! We don't want to be caught unprepared.
To avoid sucking your electricity bill dry (and increasing your carbon footprint) by having your air conditioner on all day, you can follow these simple tips from homify which will allow you to have a cooler house while the sun shines.
The windows are the most important elements to invest in for protection against both the heat and the cold in your home.
It is important to select products that feature a thermal break as well as windows that are double or even triple glazed, which guarantees high insulation performance.
Many professionals offer interesting solutions, with adjustable slats integrated into the window, which allow you to control and customize the amount of light streaming into the home from the outside throughout the day.
The presence of green in the house or on balconies and terraces is a valuable tool when it comes to cooling a home down in the summer season. Water pot plants and bushes early in the morning and you will provide your home with coolness and relief all day long. Living green walls (or vertical gardens) are the hottest trend in green design. They are not only a visual statement but help cool corners on scorching days.
During the hottest hours of the day, it's important to protect your home from the heat. You need to prevent direct sunlight from streaming into the home and heating up the walls of the house.
If you have a patio or a balcony, invest in some modern and chic light and natural fabric curtains, preferably in light colors. This will ensure the presence of shade, even when there is direct sunlight streaming in!
You can take the previous tip one step further and secure a piece of shade cloth or a pergola over your patio. This is especially beneficial if your home opens up onto a terrace.
In this way, you are protecting this space as well as the interior of your home from direct sunlight. This will prevent heat from building up throughout the day. You don't want it to pour through your home throughout the evening. Sweating over dinner isn't fun!
Another valuable way to protect your home from heat, is to ensure that you have adequate ventilation.
If you have a covering on your patio or balcony, make sure that it doesn't inhibit air from flowing through the space. Opt for a cover that can open and close on the sides so you can manipulate the wind.
You can also install large windows, doors and skylights throughout your home so that there is always fresh air flowing through it.
You can also opt for smart blinds or screens on your patio or balcony, which can be adjusted depending on the weather. These come in a variety of materials including metal, wood or plastic. Not only are they functional but they can renew the look and feel of the entire exterior facade of a building as well as contribute to the energy efficiency of a space.
In addition to keeping the windows closed during the hottest hours of the day, your home will also be protected from the summer heat if you install curtains throughout the interior of your home. This also adds style and color to your home!
While you can really use your imagination when it comes to the style that you go for, try to opt for clear and opaque colors, which will shield the room from the sun.
