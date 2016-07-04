A home packed with detail and delight!

At homify, we believe that the beauty is in the detail. A gorgeous lamp here or a piece of antique furniture there can set your home apart from all the other homes on the block.

Today, we are going to witness how the professionals do it by exploring a unique, quirky and beautiful home, designed by Cervera Sanchez Arquitectos.

As Vitruvius said, Consistency is found in that work whose whole and detail are suitable to the occasion. It arises from circumstance, custom, and nature.

Let's go and explore just how suitable this home is for its purpose.