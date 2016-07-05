7 ways to show your passion for interior decor

How do you prove your passion for interior decor? How do you show the love that you have for a concept and the continuous effort you put in to follow it through in style, form and design -just to satisfy your senses?
Sometimes simply assembling a set of objects or speaking the
design language does not truly convey the amount of effort, dedication and time you are willing to put in to create a unique and innovative space. How do we create that same emotional impact, both for ourselves and with others?
The trick is to search for a detail that stands out and describe it in the best possible way.
Today at homify, we've put together seven examples that will hopefully help you with this and give you even more inspiration!
The entrance hall or foyer is the first space you see when you enter a house and is the business card for anyone who comes to visit.
In this area, you can really begin to demonstrate your passion for design and decor, setting your home apart from others in the neighborhood.
To make the most of this space, you should combine the style of the furniture and the materials with a rationalization for the amount of space available. Arrange the elements well so that they satisfy both your sense of order and the harmony of design.
The whole house will benefit if people get a good first impression the moment they walk through the door!
Have a look at these 10 modern ideas for your entrance hall.
You can achieve a very fresh-looking interior design by making the most of the brightness of an environment. It's because of this that we often see a relationship between light and reflective colors. These colors can be used throughout an interior space, amplifying the light and bright look and feel.
While in some areas of the house, it's necessary to opt for strong and dominant pieces of furniture, in other parts of the house you can go for lighter and clearer furniture such as perspex chairs for your kitchen table.
Delicate and cool colors express a sense of serenity and relaxation, so use them in areas where you need to allow for a bit of breathing room in your interior design. The kitchen, again, is perfect example!
Usually we think that the choice of fabric in a house is not a very important detail, but this is not so. Your selection of curtains, carpets, upholstery and even the tapestry on the wall can dramatically contribute to how well-defined the character and style of your environment is.
What's more is that just like other decor elements in the house, these textiles enhance the style and decor of an interior. Choose them with care and create your dream home!
Your house should feature an area where you can store all of your knickknacks, small furniture, lamps and other decor elements. These can even be put on display!
Shelving is a definite must as it gives us an opportunity to reflect our personal style and shelves are a very functional tool for the home too – a winning choice. They also allow us to save precious floor space!
You can create shelves that work with the design of the room or work in contrast with it, introducing new textures and tones.
Artificial lighting plays a key role in the search for a place of pure, stylistic pleasure.
Not only can lighting become complementary furniture in your home in the form of chandeliers, floor lamps or spotlights, but it can also enhance the geometry of the house and accentuate the characteristics of the other furniture if installed carefully.
By overcoming the traditional view that lighting is purely functional, you can achieve very impressive effects and enhance your home dramatically. The whole environment will gain a sophisticated edge!
Don't you love how these design professionals, Studio Donizelli, have utilized lighting throughout this living area?
Sometimes the type of home that you live in does not allow for a real garden, either because there is not enough open space or because there is not enough light.
We have a solution that is a very modern and popular choice, especially for Canadians: create a winter garden. You can place it anywhere! It can go inside or outside, next to a balcony or in a breakfast nook – wherever you so wish. Your garden can consist of plants, flowers and shrubs, which even in a small space will create a beautiful form of natural decor.
You can even create a small little vegetable patch if you like!
In the rooms where you want to feel relaxed and comfortable, such as in the bathrooms or in the bedrooms, it is recommended that you go for a very simple look and feel.
What's great about a simplistic or minimalist style is that it can be implemented with any design. Having a passion for interior decor and beautiful pieces of furniture doesn't mean that you have to overwhelm every space with lots of it. You can convey your passion with a sense of proportion and harmony
Sometimes a simple design can also utilize very luxurious furniture, which is the key to good taste.