Ugh to Wow: A Polish Apartment Transforms Unbelievably

It is hard to believe that this kitchen once looked like a sad and dreary place, where cooking was a dull ritual rather than an enjoyable adventure. Done up mostly in black and white, the kitchen is now a sleek space with neat counters, ultramodern appliances and ample space to move around. Lush potted plants line the windows edge and happily greet the sunlight which floods the room during the day.

The makeover we just witnessed seems magical, doesn't it? But with a little planning, innovation and incorporation of the right designs, colours and textures, it is evident that a stunning revamp can be achieved.