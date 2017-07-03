Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 contemporary homes that will take your breath away

Justwords Justwords
ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
Loading admin actions …

We have come a long way since the time when a house was simply a brick and mortar structure which offered us shelter, protection from the elements, and opportunity to work, relax and live with loved ones. Today, a house reflects your social status, your dreams and aspirations, your individuality, and your strongest desires.  So if money and resources is no object, then nothing can stop you from building a residence which stuns and provokes the envy of onlookers.

To feed your imagination and creativity, we have compiled 9 fascinating houses , which flaunt a variety of designs, materials, textures, and are simply unique. Whether you are excited by wood, concrete, stone, or glass, these breathtaking abodes will leave you asking for more. So read on to learn  more…

1. Wooden magic burns bright

ДОМ В ЛЕНИНГРАДСКОЙ ОБЛАСТИ , ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Set up on a solid and expansive wooden platform, this linear and chic wooden house is a joy to behold. The dense forested backdrop only enhances the warm, cosy and exclusive elegance of this abode which reflects the owner’s love for the outdoors intensely. The major part of the platform is used as a patio with an in-built circular fireplace, plush armchairs, lazy recliners and a seating arrangement for open air meals.  Designed by Aleksandr Zhydov Architectarchitects from Kharkiv, this house promises sheer pleasure.

2. In the middle of natural splendour

дом на склоне, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Scandinavian style houses
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Finished in sophisticated grey tiles and wood, this house is an ultramodern wonder in the middle of a lush green landscape. Slim steps lead to the raised terrace and porch, while the soft interior lights shine through the massive glass windows. Imagine how happy the inhabitants are to wake up to the stunning view of nature surrounding the property every day.

3. Modern and monochrome

S･M-home, 一級建築士事務所 想建築工房 一級建築士事務所 想建築工房 Modern houses
一級建築士事務所　想建築工房

一級建築士事務所　想建築工房
一級建築士事務所　想建築工房
一級建築士事務所　想建築工房

Situated in an upwardly mobile neighbourhood, this simple yet stylish box-like house is an urban delight with a warm touch of wood for the entrance. The monochromatic structure looks over a neat and sparkling clean patio, complete with embedded lights on the floor.

TIP: Click on the photograph to view the project.

4. Contemporary charm rears its head

ДОМ В ЯЛТЕ, ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT Minimalist house
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT
ALEXANDER ZHIDKOV ARCHITECT

Nestled amidst dense and verdant foliage, this house is a fine example of contemporary architecture with a hint of imagination. The generous use of glass for the facade lets the inhabitants enjoy the lovely outdoors even when they are relaxing inside. Stones clad the terrace which is fitted with a couple of cosy armchairs and flaunts enticing sconce lighting.

5. Out of the box

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The pointy eccentric roof of the house floored us at the first sight, while the shimmering blue pool soothed our senses. It is interesting how stone, glass, wood and concrete – all line the facade to produce a dramatic effect. Potted plants, manicured lawns and towering trees dot the landscape, while the house looms over us with its unique appeal.

6. Expansive concrete wonder

Casa Aburto, VG+VM Arquitectos VG+VM Arquitectos Modern houses
VG+VM Arquitectos

VG+VM Arquitectos
VG+VM Arquitectos
VG+VM Arquitectos

Elegant but austere grey concrete is what makes this expansive and stylishly austere residence exclusive. Surrounded by lush green grass which makes its way inside the property to line its courtyard, this villa is a show stopper for sure. The ample use of glass cleverly integrates the indoors with the outdoors, and let the owners enjoy both sunshine and rain with equal élan.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Glassy dream

GC House, Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa Modern houses
Atelier d&#39;Arquitetura Lopes da Costa

GC House

Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa
Atelier d&#39;Arquitetura Lopes da Costa
Atelier d'Arquitetura Lopes da Costa

This ultramodern home is a massive splendour lined with glass for a delicate and awe-inspiring look. Every single room lets you soak in the beauty of the green lawns and enticing pool under the clear blue skies. The pool is flanked by a shaded deck with recliners that allow you to laze around aimlessly or host a delightful pool party.

8. When wood and glass come together

HAUS IN WR. NEUDORF, AL ARCHITEKT - in Wien AL ARCHITEKT - in Wien Modern houses
AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien

AL ARCHITEKT - in Wien
AL ARCHITEKT – in Wien
AL ARCHITEKT - in Wien

The effect is wonderful! Wooden slats in a rich and warm hue have been paired with a lavish amount of glazing to create a homely but fashionable result. The glass allows unrestricted view of the outdoors, and lets the interiors merge with the exteriors seamlessly. The deck is equipped with a wooden dining table set for happy family meals and rattan sofas for tranquil relaxation.

9. The power of pristine white

La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina., La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina Modern houses
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina

La Casa G: The Sustainable House in Argentina.

La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina
La Casa G: La Casa Sustentable en Argentina

Completely rendered in pure white, this sprawling mansion oozes summery charm against a green backdrop. The rooms on both storeys lead to outdoor spaces where you can enjoy fresh air and breathtaking views of the surroundings. The idyllic setting looks all the more enchanting; thanks to the cool blue swimming pool that promises instant rejuvenation.

Inspired by the gorgeous houses we just saw? Why not get started with your own home now, and design it with some of the brilliant ideas collated here. Consult an architect or builder for the best results. Here’s another story which might pique your interest - 6 extraordinary garages to store the car.

9 cabins that will never give you cabin fever
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks