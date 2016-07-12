24 Sussex is falling apart: 10 homes fit for the Trudeaus

Canadians are known for being a bit modest and reserved. That changed somewhat when Justin Trudeau was elected Canada's 23rd prime minister in the fall of 2015. The young, hunky PM and his photogenic family made an international splash.

But at home in Canada, modesty continues, especially in the PM's official residence, 24 Sussex Drive. The house has not been updated in decades, and in fact it is so rundown that the Trudeaus have not moved in, instead setting up house in nearby Rideau Cottage.

The question of whether to repair, restore or rebuild 24 Sussex is still up in the air. But in the meantime homify started an international search for a home fit for the Trudeaus.