​A Neat Looking Loft with Simplicity at its Core

The loft style of design is one that has several core principles. Removing walls to extend spaces and draw them out as far as possible and the predominant use of salvaged material are two of the most basic ones. That is what we set out to explore today. The interior architects at Estudioitales stuck to reclaimed material and omitted the use of heavy walls and separators to create this lovely home called Vivienda. So join us as we tour the riverside town of Zaragoze in Spain to unravel the beauty of this simple home.
The living room is about raw white finishes and minimalist charm. The only things that breaks the monotony is the throw that rests casually on the arm rest. The mustard hue of this accent goes well with the wooden coffee table that lies low in front of the white couch. Natural light flows in through the large glass windows, drenching the room in a white light. The couch provides the perfect seating for a movie with a projector mounted on the ceiling.
The kitchen and dining area are right next to the living room. This area has an industrial look thanks to the use of light weight metal. Yet, it also offers a chic look with the help of spray painted tints in a matte finish which renders a subdued golden hue to the space. This ties in well with the wooden details like the beams on the ceiling, as well as the smooth white walls. The chrome chairs and large lamps add a larger than life element to the space.
On the other side of the living room is a small study or home office defined by a simple layout and the open spaces around it. The kitchen table acts as a room divider here. Notice how the white fixtures meet their match in the low back leather chairs in brown. The exposed ducts give the apartment a warehouse feel that ties in well with the metal pull-out cabinets and drawers.
This separator brings on an unlikely pairing with the raw wooden beam that is the frame for the olive green material fixed in the sliding glass door. The metal hinges and hardwood floor create an eclectic look.
The bathroom too embraces the industrial with exposed concrete walls and counters. This space has just the right lighting to bring out the raw appeal of this material. The white fixtures add a sophisticated touch.
This is the perfect ending to this tour – a lovely terrace where you unwind from a busy day. The terrace offers a sweeping view of the city’s skyline and exudes a fun and relaxed vibe. Wrap around benches and reclaimed pallets for tables make it a charming space.
We like: The use of reclaimed material as well as a lack of unnecessary partitions which makes this loft a chic space.