​A Neat Looking Loft with Simplicity at its Core

This is the perfect ending to this tour – a lovely terrace where you unwind from a busy day. The terrace offers a sweeping view of the city’s skyline and exudes a fun and relaxed vibe. Wrap around benches and reclaimed pallets for tables make it a charming space.

We like: The use of reclaimed material as well as a lack of unnecessary partitions which makes this loft a chic space. For more inspiration, take a look at another home tour – A Luxurious Log Cabin Made of Cosy Dreams!