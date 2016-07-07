Simplicity and sustainability come together in a microhouse

What is your first thought when you regard a beautiful wooded area? Do you see yourself living in a small log cabin with a brook flowing nearby? Now, with the help of revolutionary architects like the renowned team at 3D Arch in Milan, you can actually add one very crucial detail to your happily-ever-after dream: sustainability. That’s right – the home we are about to feature will acquaint you with environmentally-friendly structures that are prefabricated on factory floors and installed with minimum fuss and disturbance to the environment. Take a tour of this microhouse to learn more!
While a strong linear appeal is something that we all look for, there are other details like fluid design in a compact acreage that also help in creating a unique structure. This home does just that by imbibing the beauty of straight lines with textures drawn from reclaimed drift wood and metal.
From this angle, the ridges in the symmetrical home are more prominent. This draws the eye. The slant of the roof gives way to a rectangular hall which goes all the way to the rear to meet a similar slant at the end. The two doors on either side and the glass windows in the attic-like alcove on top give it a charming vibe.
The main hall of the house was designed in a way that creates private nooks. The leaf green wall is the perfect folly for the serious-looking wooded tone in the home’s façade. This green wall are a highlight among otherwise white walls and the lighting recessed into the ceiling. A staircase that turns into a bookshelf is the great example of using space effectively. The slim wooden lounger beckons for you to stretch out and relax.
The décor of the space has futuristic flourishes such as the shelves on one wall which are curved rectangles merged into one another. The shelves on either side of the green wall also make for convenient storage while the window like artwork offers an interesting touch. Matching green cushions on the white and wooden day bed or lounger makes it all look idyllic and modern.
The bedroom has the same clean-lined theme as the room below with railings for a clean view to the floor below.stairs easily. The green bedding and white environs have a soothing yet playful effect while the attic-like windows mirror the mountains in the background and let natural flood in. This home is an eco-friendly one with eclectic qualities. The mix-and-match effect makes the home shine when considering its design.
