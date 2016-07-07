Simplicity and sustainability come together in a microhouse

The main hall of the house was designed in a way that creates private nooks. The leaf green wall is the perfect folly for the serious-looking wooded tone in the home’s façade. This green wall are a highlight among otherwise white walls and the lighting recessed into the ceiling. A staircase that turns into a bookshelf is the great example of using space effectively. The slim wooden lounger beckons for you to stretch out and relax.

