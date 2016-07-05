Your browser is out-of-date.

These Natural Surroundings Inspired a Dreamy Renovation

Private Business2
Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall
Today's property was originally a stone and wood stable that architects Arco2 saw some tremendous potential in. They went into the project wanting to highlight the green elements of the property, take advantage of the sunlight and natural materials, and create a sustainable and stunning family home. We think they achieved all that and more! Let's take a look at this eco-mansion that's sure to inspire. 

Before: A Stable with Natural Surroundings

Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall by Arco2 Architects
This is the back of the building, in its original condition. You can see that the building has some good bones, interesting stone walls, high ceilings, green space (albeit unruly). It was otherwise non-descript but it was turned into something special. 

A Glossy Exterior

Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall by Arco2 Architects
It doesn't even look like the same building! But, the architects have carefully chosen to upgrade the old elements of the stable to keep it cohesive and natural. The wood paneling is still there, but uniform and finished. The stone wall even makes an appearance in the entry-way on the left. Those big glossy windows are stable-shaped for sure, but they are also triple-glazed for eco-efficiency. They save energy by moderating the temperature. They reduce sun glare when its bright but stay warm in the shade. Otherwise, they make a very modern statement that we just weren't expecting out of that old stable exterior!

Delightful Morning Courtyard

Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall by Arco2 Architects
The courtyard adds a very different feel than the entryway. Its less grand and more secluded and cozy. The tall green walls add the privacy but keep the benefits of the green landscape. It's ordered bushes look easy to maintain too. Notice that the natural materials are still making an appearance, in the garden's cobblestone walls and wood-chip flooring, but the wrought iron seating and classy umbrella bring a refinement to the natural setting. This courtyard was designed to take advantage of the morning light, making it a perfect spot for entertaining over breakfast. We have to say, the elegant patio furniture is really the highlight of the space, and you can find more inspiration to create a classy outdoor seating area here

Sweeping View

Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall by Arco2 Architects
Here's a view of the same courtyard from the opposite side. From this angle, you can see how the walls have created a very contained space. Yet, the house still has some wonderful green surroundings. Besides that, the wood panelling has been extended with an addition to the main building. Overall, the building has shed its beginnings as a stable and seems more like a palace among nature. 

Refreshing Interior

Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall by Arco2 Architects
Finally, we get to the interior of the house! The architects have done a wonderful job considering the lighting needs of the space, with huge ceiling lights that aren't gawdy, and a polished floor that reflects the shine. The pool is simple, but properly sized for the space. The mural provides a taste of the outdoors, and also tries to add some visual interest to the space with the marble steps that look like a continuation of the floor at first glance. Also, a little touch of that same wrought iron furniture is a nice addition. Although, we're not sure we would have chosen that wooden door, the architects are trying to bring some natural material to the room, in keeping with the house theme, but without other wooden elements it looks a little out of place. 

Splendid Open-Concept Living

Renovation of Listed Building, Cornwall by Arco2 Architects
Wow, there's just so much going right in this living space. Immediately, we see that the high ceilings have been taken advantage of with decorative wooden supports. The ceilings are further dramatized by keeping the loft open-faced with glass walls. The children can't fall out but the space remains open-concept and huge. The wooden flooring of the loft, furniture and picture frames adds a great deal of warmth too. The white theme isn't so warm, but it prevents the room from being overwhelming. It's clear that the owners love their eclectic art and decor, and it might have been too visually busy if the designers hadn't gone with white as their primary colour. For another farm house that features gorgeous wood on the ceilings, check out this beautiful project.

What natural elements did you incorporate into your home? Let us know in the comments!

