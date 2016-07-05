These Natural Surroundings Inspired a Dreamy Renovation

Finally, we get to the interior of the house! The architects have done a wonderful job considering the lighting needs of the space, with huge ceiling lights that aren't gawdy, and a polished floor that reflects the shine. The pool is simple, but properly sized for the space. The mural provides a taste of the outdoors, and also tries to add some visual interest to the space with the marble steps that look like a continuation of the floor at first glance. Also, a little touch of that same wrought iron furniture is a nice addition. Although, we're not sure we would have chosen that wooden door, the architects are trying to bring some natural material to the room, in keeping with the house theme, but without other wooden elements it looks a little out of place.