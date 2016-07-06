Before and After: bare to beautiful!

While a home is a functional space where we brush our teeth, rest, eat our meals and watch our favorite television shows, it should also be a warm and happy space where we can interact with loved ones, feel centered and grounded, unwind after a long and hard day at the office and express our personalities.
Today, we are going to see the difference between a home that is simply functional and a home that exudes warmth and personality.
Located in San Cristobal de la Laguna, a small town in Spain, this home was renovated by design professionals LCB Studio. The difference in ambiance and style is nothing short of inspirational!
In this very dramatic before and after image, we can see just how cold and bare the home was before the renovation.
The white walls and tiled floors are very stark and cool, doing nothing to enhance the interior of the home or make it seem very homely. The security gate, while functional, adds to the cold feeling of the home and stands out like a sore thumb!
The colors also don't work in harmony. The white walls and yellow wood clash with each other.
However, if we look at the new and improved living room, we can see how the designers have replaced the tiles with beautiful light wooden floors, which creates a much more inviting look and feel.
The doors have also been painted a subtle white, working in harmony with the sleek, modern white furniture. The designers have also used a white curtain to hide the security gate, softening the effect!
If we look at this home a little more carefully, we can see how subtle changes have enhanced the entire space.
For starters, the image before shows us that the house was quite disjointed before, where the rooms didn't flow very nicely into one another. The doors and their wooden design breaks up the space, but not in a good way.
After the design intervention, we can see how beautifully each area flows onto the next. The living room sweeps into the dining room and the kitchen, making the home seem that much bigger.
The designers have also kept the colors very simple, going for a white theme throughout the house. They've added splashes of color in the form of a chair here or there, a piece of artwork or a vase of flowers. This understated design is very sophisticated and subtle.
Tip: Add a vase of flowers or a pot plant to each room in your house for a subtle, yet beautiful natural form of decor.
The bedroom is one of our favorite before and afters in this home, showing how a space can be completely transformed!
In the previous image, we can see how the bedroom was very old-fashioned and bare with a very outdated looking closet in it! This room looks very cramped and crowded. The flooring also does nothing for this space.
By knocking the wall down between the bedroom and the bathroom, however, the designers have opened this space up to create a very trendy and modern area.
They've removed the old-fashioned and chunky closet, replacing it with subtle and sleek cupboard doors that fit into the wall, taking up very little room in the bedroom. The white colors used throughout also creates a very light and peaceful room, which works beautifully with the new wooden floors.
If we head back into the living room and take a close look at it, we can see what a big role lighting plays in the new and improved home.
The dining room and living room lighting, for example, is very subtle and yet it enhances the entire space. Remember that you want your living space to feel comfortable and cozy, so you don't want to feel like you are sitting under bright, neon spotlights. Opt for lamps, candles or lanterns, which will provide this area with ambiance and even romance!
In the bedroom, we can also see how little lamps provide the perfect light for this tranquil space. We can also see how smart storage solutions play a role in this minimalist bedroom design.
In a minimalist space, only the functional items are on display, which is ideal for a home that is small. You don't want personal items littering the area!
Here, we can see that the designers have included side tables with drawers as well as a bit chest of drawers. This allows all perfumes, clothes, books and even phone chargers to be stored neatly out of sight!.
And there you have it – from bare to beautiful!