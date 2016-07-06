Before and After: bare to beautiful!

In this very dramatic before and after image, we can see just how cold and bare the home was before the renovation.

The white walls and tiled floors are very stark and cool, doing nothing to enhance the interior of the home or make it seem very homely. The security gate, while functional, adds to the cold feeling of the home and stands out like a sore thumb!

The colors also don't work in harmony. The white walls and yellow wood clash with each other.

However, if we look at the new and improved living room, we can see how the designers have replaced the tiles with beautiful light wooden floors, which creates a much more inviting look and feel.

The doors have also been painted a subtle white, working in harmony with the sleek, modern white furniture. The designers have also used a white curtain to hide the security gate, softening the effect!