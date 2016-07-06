9 things to consider before building your home

For those who believe that there is simply nothing better in life than owning a home, then this book of ideas is for you.
Not only is a house truly ours when we buy it, but we can decorate it how we want, paint it the color that we like and do any renovations that we see fit.
However, many people don't take building a house seriously enough and can even skip a few steps to save on some bucks. We recommend that you don't do this!
homify is going to give you 9 of the most important steps that you should take into account when you build your house. These tips will serve as a starting point for you to begin your adventure.
Read on and learn from the top professionals in the industry!
One of the first things to consider when building a house is the location or the terrain.
While some say that it doesn't matter if you choose a site for your house or the style of architecture first, we at homify recommend first looking for the ideal plot of land.
With so many options in land rich Canada as well as your own personal preferences (do you want an apartment, a double-storey home or a small family home?) the location should be carefully considered.
Once you have picked a spot, you can then look at the amount of land available and have a better idea of the design of you want and whether it can fit on the plot of land!
Some people say that to design a house, you do not need a specialist – you simply have a design idea and there you have it!
But often the results are not what you had in mind, which is why it is always best to consult an architect. The architect will help determine measurements, room, spaces and will look into important factors such as electricity and running water. He or she will know how to handle all of this!
To build a house, you need to call the experts. You cannot build brick walls all by yourself and even if you could, it's better if someone who knows what they are doing does it!
You need expert builders who understand the process and stages of construction, including where the water line is, how to mix cement and how to install rods into the foundation. This is not an area to skimp on!
TIP: Whether you're building on a jobsite or in your backyard, before you dig, know what's below. Contact the one-call centre in your province to have your underground utilities located and marked free of charge.
Once you have completed the first three steps, you need to think about the design. Will it be a two-storey home, how many rooms will it have and which room will be the most prominent?
Usually you'll opt for two floors if you have a family or plan to start a family very soon. In this case, we recommend including a garage, entrance hall, living room, kitchen and possibly a small patio on the ground floor. You may also want to include a guest toilet on the ground floor too.
On the top floor, you can add bedrooms, bathrooms and perhaps a study. It's all about your needs!
Have a look at this ideal family starter home for inspiration.
Another very important factor when it comes to building a house is that it should reflect the style and personality for each person in the family!
You can go for classic, colonial, rustic, modern or minimalist. Depending on the style that you choose, you can decorate each room in line with this. You can also go for more than one style in one house – it all depends on personal taste.
You can integrate the different environments in your home in an open plan design, or you can clearly separate them according to their function.
What matters it that the spaces inspire us. We don't want to feel claustrophobic or crowded in our own home.
Do you notice in this design how there is plenty of natural sunlight filtering into the home? There is so much pleasure found in an environment like this one!
We must pay special attention to this as a home is strongly influenced by those little details.
Another important factor to consider in the construction of a house are the materials used. This includes the materials that you use to build your house as well as the other materials that are added to your home.
Depending on your tastes, you may use cobble stone in your home or even glass or aluminium. Have a good think about what materials will go with the design and style of the house.
Also take a peek at this ideabook: Make your home roar with raw materials!
The next step that we recommend is for you to visualize what you want your home to look like.
Remember that the outside of your home is the first impression that people will get of who you are and what your home looks like so you want it to be beautiful. Design the facade of your dreams, which will pack a punch the moment people see your home for the first time.
Also remember that while the exterior facade is meant to be beautiful, it's also there to keep you safe. Opt for secure windows and doors that are functional but don't compromise the overall look and feel.
Once the house has been constructed, according to your design and style needs, it's time to choose the furniture.
The furniture can range from a simple table in the hall to elaborate decor in the bathroom. You can also have different decor and design styles for the different rooms in your house, which the furniture should correspond with. If you like elegant and modern styles, for example, we suggest you use this throughout the living spaces. The bedrooms, on the other hand, can take on a more personal style depending on who it belongs to.
Before we build a house, we often imagine how we will decorate it. This is one of the most important factors in the home and is the finishing touch! You can use so many features to decorate a home including pictures, mirrors, plants and even lighting. This is the creative part of the whole process so have fun with it!
A patio and garden are indispensable parts of the house. It is very important to consider what types of outdoor spaces we want to create.
A garden or yard can allow for pure quality family time so if you have the space, this is something to consider.
If you choose to add a terrace or garden to your home, think about the furniture that you will use in these spaces quite carefully. They should be of good quality and durable so that they last no matter what the weather conditions are. Also choose plants and flowers that will thrive in the Canadian climate so you have a beautiful garden all year round.