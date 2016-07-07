A house of geometrical style

There is nothing that we at homify like more than architectural design that is a little bit out of the box, which is exactly what we are bringing you today in the form of a South Korean apartment that will blow you away.

Designed by architects Smart Architecture, this is a building that capitalizes on geometrical lines and alternating shapes and facade styles. Confronted with a constrained 200㎡corner allotment in Daegu, South Korea, the architects were a little bit more creative in their design approach, in order to maximise the potential of the site for their client while still producing something wonderful.

Apartments can sometimes seem a bit boring and small in comparison to big, beautiful homes with sweeping lawns and Olympic-sized swimming pools. This isn't the case with this design, however. In this ideabook, we are going to see just how stylish and impressive an apartment can be. Let's head to South Korea…