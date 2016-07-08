From garage to home: A remarkable reno

Barcelona, one of Spain's most popular cities, is widely known for its colourful street life, beautiful variety of art and architecture, and the delicacies that you can sample, be it in a plush fine dining restaurant or in a modest tapas bar. This is where we came across the inspiring makeover of an old garage, which is now a cozy and extremely practical little home. The unique task was accomplished by Roimo Integral Grup, restoration and renovation experts in Barcelona.
Previously, the garage was being used mainly for storage, but the owners decided to give it a more aesthetic revamp and make the best possible use of the available space. Converting the use of a room is a clever way to add to your living space, without having to purchase a new home or construct a pricey extension. Now let’s witness the transformation of this former garage.
The garage was large enough to plan a tiny apartment, but it was being used as a dumping ground for all those things that the owners didn’t want in their home. Even the walls were lined with shelves and hooks to organize the clutter. The red flooring was dull and the pale walls needed a fresh coat of paint.
The presence of a window further inspired the renovation professionals to turn the garage into a cozy living space with ample ventilation and sunshine. The garage lighting also begged for change.
A contemporary chandelier and bright recessed lights now shine over a remodelled space with clean white walls and freshly tiled flooring. The kitchen enjoys touches of grey, and the wall on the left cleverly accommodate the necessary appliances. A couple of high wooden chairs near the counter let you enjoy a quick meal or a rejuvenating drink any time you want.
The living space has been cleverly planned so one can enjoy the warmth of the sunshine flooding the room through its window. A comfy grey couch, armchair, chairs and an ottoman offer enough seating provision. The splashes of red on the cushions and table lamp add a hint of fun and boldness to the atmosphere. But what we adore is how the wall behind the couch has been lined with roughly hewn stones for a rustic impact.
Elegant grey and pristine white mark the compact but highly functional kitchen, which has plenty of drawers and cabinets for storing crockery, cutlery, ingredients, condiments and more. The glossy U-shaped counter features an embedded cook top and enjoys a sleek finish. A couple of miniature potted greens add a dash of natural freshness to the area.
We are sure that this remodelling project must have inspired you. If you too have a garage, which is lying unused, feel free to use the ideas above and change it into a mortgage helper, a man cave or study!
