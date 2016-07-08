From garage to home: A remarkable reno

Barcelona, one of Spain's most popular cities, is widely known for its colourful street life, beautiful variety of art and architecture, and the delicacies that you can sample, be it in a plush fine dining restaurant or in a modest tapas bar. This is where we came across the inspiring makeover of an old garage, which is now a cozy and extremely practical little home. The unique task was accomplished by Roimo Integral Grup, restoration and renovation experts in Barcelona.

Previously, the garage was being used mainly for storage, but the owners decided to give it a more aesthetic revamp and make the best possible use of the available space. Converting the use of a room is a clever way to add to your living space, without having to purchase a new home or construct a pricey extension. Now let’s witness the transformation of this former garage.